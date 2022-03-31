Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Is Dinesh Karthik as cool as MS Dhoni? RCB captain and fans answer

    The Faf du Plessis led side has registered their first win of the IPL 2022 season and now they will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match on April 5.

    IPL 2022: Is Dinesh Karthik as cool as MS Dhoni? RCB captain and fans answer
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    In their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) required seven runs to win off the last over with only three wickets remaining in hand. However, the experienced wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik held his nerves to his six and four, guiding RCB to a 3-wicket win over the Shreyas Iyer-led side in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

    Following this win, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis praised Dinesh Karthik and went on add that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is perhaps as cool as MS Dhoni. "DK's experience helped in the end, cool-calm, runs weren't never really too far away. He's probably as cool as MS Dhoni can get in the last five overs," said Du Plessis in the post-match presentation. 

    Also read: IPL 2022: RCB's Hasaranga reveals story behind Neymar-like celebration

    Not just the RCB captain, but several fans also opined that Dinesh Karthik is perhaps as good as the legendary MS Dhoni when it comes to taking the team over the finishing line. Former Indian skipper and CSK icon, MS Dhoni, was not just captain cool but was also known as one of the best finishers of the game.

    Here's a look at what some of DK's and RCB fans had to say on Twitter:

    RCB's seamers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets in the powerplays to give their team a terrific start after du Plessis decided to field first. 

    "Very happy. Good win, obviously chasing small scores, you want to be positive and not leave it late, but it was good bowling from their seamers. Tonight there was seam and bounce, the first night it swung a bit more," the RCB skipper explained. 

    Despite the win, Du Plessis believes that his team should have finished the match better as their bowlers bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 128 in 18.5 overs. 

    "Two-three days ago, it was 200 vs 200. Tonight it was 120 vs 120, pretty good. In an ideal world, we would've liked to have won more convincingly but a win is a win," he added. 

    With this, RCB has registered their first win of the season and now they will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match on April 5.

