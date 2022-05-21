IPL 2022, MI vs DC: RCB turns blue in support of Mumbai against Delhi for playoffs race

On Saturday, Mumbai Indians are facing off against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. In MI’s support, Royals Challengers Bangalore has turned blue as it and DC battle for the final playoffs spot.

Match 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is happening between record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI), which is taking on fifth-placed Delhi Capitals (DC). It is the last match that concerns the playoffs race, which has one berth remaining. While MI is already long out of the race, DC happens to be in contention, as a win tonight would seal its place. However, the fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB’s) position is at stake here, as it desperately wants MI to win. To show its support, RCB changed its social media profile picture and turned red to blue.

Also, RCB sent out a post on Instagram that contained a picture of the “I Love Mumbai” structure. Meanwhile, it asked the fans to predict MI’s ideal playing XI, as it captioned, “Who do you think should be a part of the Mumbai Indians Playing XI for ‘our’ all-important match? 🧐😅”.

Earlier, RCB had shared another post, which contained the image of a postcard that read, “Hey @Mipaltan, the entire RCB team will cheer for you like #OneFamily, you go #PlayBold against DC.” RCB further captioned the post, “#RedTurnsBlue for today! A letter to @mumbaiindians from RCB. 💪🏻 We’re backing you to #PlayBold all the way. Go get ’em, champs! 🙌🏻”

None of DC or RCB has won the IPL to date, and one of them will get a new chance at it by making it to the playoffs. The three other teams to have qualified for the phase happen to be the two new sides Gujarat Titans (GT) - 1st and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 3rd, along with former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 2nd. GT will be playing RR in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, while LSG will be taking on DC or RCB on Wednesday in the Eliminator at the same venue.