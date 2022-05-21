IPL 2022, MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more; Delhi's last chance at playoffs

Mumbai Indians is up against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Saturday. It is DC's last chance at playoffs qualification, as we predicted the Fantasy XI, probables and more.

Match 69 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) go head-on against Delhi Capitals (DC). It will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. It is the final match of the season with playoffs implications. While MI is already out of the race, DC is well alive in the same, and all it needs is a win tonight to topple fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with 16 points and a better net run rate (NRR). In the meantime, here is the ultimate predicted Fantasy XI for the fans, along with the probable XI and other game details.

Batters - Rohit Sharma, David Warner (vc) and Tilak Varma

Rohit and Warner will be explosive as openers as usual, while Varma has been nailing it in the middle of late. Meanwhile, Warner's consistent form makes him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeepers - Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan

Kishan has been fierce as an opener, while Pant has been an anchor in the middle and will continue with the same or even greater intensity.

All-rounders - Axar Patel and Daniel Sams

Axar has been effective with his leg-spins and can act as a finisher with the bat, while Sams has been highly effective with his pace.

Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav (c), Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed

Chinaman Kuldeep has become deadly again ever since moving to DC in IPL 2022, and his regular effectiveness makes him the skipper in this tie. The remaining trio is ruling with their lethal pace, making them no-brainers here.

Probables

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith and Mayank Markande.

DC: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.

Match details

Date and day: May 21, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: DC wins with a better form

