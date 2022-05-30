IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit (WATCH)

Jos Buttler was a hit with the bat for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. However, he also seemed to be a hit in dancing, nailing it along with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma.

A was a super-hit 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for English opener Jos Buttler. Playing for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), he finished as the side's and the tournament's highest run-scorer, claiming the Orange Cap, although he could not steer the side to a title win. While his batting performance was highly acclaimed by critics all across, it seems like he did not just have a good time on the field but also off it. Apparently, Buttler has decent dancing skills. He portrayed that in a recent video shared on Instagram by his RR's teammate, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma.

In the video, Dhanashree guides Chahal and Buttler to one of her recent album songs. While Dhanashree begins to choreograph, Buttler seems to be doing it more perfectly than Chahal, as the latter moves out of the frame to watch his teammate do it better. As everyone acclaims, both Buttler and Chahal lay down on the floor to give an iconic pose, as Dhanashree burst into laughter this time. "This is us 🧿🤙🏻 The pink between the Orange & Purple 💞" captioned both Chahashree.

Later, the trio was also seen clicking pictures together, shared by Dhanashree on her Insta handle. "The pink between the Orange & Purple. 💞 Words will not justify the amount of respect & love I have for @yuzi_chahal23 @josbuttler. ✨@josbuttler, you're a gentleman & the most amazing person. Will definitely miss our fun times & some serious life discussions, haha. It's true what we said to each other before departing: We didn't get the cup, but we definitely won many hearts. I feel so very blessed that I got the opportunity to create my little family. Sharing a few good moments from last night."