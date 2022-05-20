IPL 2022, CSK vs RR: Twitter excited as Jaiswal-Ashwin power Rajasthan into playoffs

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Friday, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in IPL 2022. Yashashvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin played vital knocks to steer RR into the playoffs.

    Mumbai, First Published May 20, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

    It was bliss for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), as it defeated four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 68 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, RR edged past with a five-wicket win. As a result, this victory booked its place in the playoffs, in the second spot, while playing the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday against table-topper new team Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Yashashvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin played crucial knocks to get the job done for RR, as Twitter was excited by the same.

    Winning the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni opted to bat, as it lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (2) to pacer Trent Boult in the opening over, with just a couple of runs on the board. However, it was followed by a commanding 82-run partnership between Devon Conway (16) and Moeen Ali (93) before the former was trapped leg-before by off-spinner Ashwin in the eighth. Meanwhile, CSK soon went down to 95/4 by the 11th.

    Nonetheless, Moeen and Dhoni (26) contributed to 51 more for the fifth wicket, while the former struck his fifth IPL half-century. In the 19th, the latter was sent back by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, while at the same score, Moeen fell in the last over to pacer Obed McCoy, as CSK finished on a par total of 150/6. For RR, Chahal and McCoy claimed a couple each, while the speedster was the most economical.

    In reply, RR lost Jos Buttler (2) early, in the second, at the score of 16, before fellow opener Jaiswal (59) and skipper Sanju Samson (15) added 51 for the second wicket. Spinner Mitchell Santner dismissed the latter in the ninth, as wickets kept tumbling after nearly every 20 odd runs, and RR was down to 112/5 by the 17th.

    Nevertheless, Ashwin (40*) and Riyan Parag (10*) took control of the innings thereon, and thanks to the former's classy batting, RR got the job done by five wickets, with a couple of balls to spare. For CSK, leg-spinner Prashant Solanki bagged two, while Santner was decent with his economy.
    Brief scores: CSK 150/6 (Moeen- 93; McCoy- 2/20) lost to RR 151/5 in 19.4 overs (Jaiswal- 59, Ashwin- 40*; Solanki- 2/20) by five wickets.

