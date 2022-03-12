Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals launches cool-look new jersey

    The IPL 2022 is all set to start from March 26. Delhi Capitals has launched its cool-look new jersey ahead of the new season. Take a look.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals launches cool-look new jersey-ayh
    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway from March 26. Delhi Capitals (DC) will be one of the sides to look for as it remains in the hunt for its elusive maiden title. While it has transformed itself into a powerhouse in the last few years, it is soon being backed to lift the coveted trophy. In the meantime, ahead of IPL 2022, it has launched its new jersey.

    The new DC jersey happens to be a mixture of red and blue colours that gives youthful and vibrant energy. While the red stands for the team’s on-field courage, the blue indicates balance and composure. Also, the jersey has the prominent face of a roaring tiger, suggesting that the Delhi boys are ready to roar once again in the field.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Alex Hales opts out of KKR; Aaron Finch brought in as replacement

    “Staying with its ‘Fans First’ approach, the first jerseys were given to select DC fans at the team’s home ground – the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Additionally, select children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too, as part of a surprise activity curated specially for them,” read the official release from DC.

    “It’s a new cycle of the IPL, and we can’t wait to see our players in this brand new jersey. Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it’s only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step,” DC interim CEO Vinod Bisht was quoted as saying in the release.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Lasith Malinga appointed Rajasthan Royals' fast-bowling coach

    DC plays its opening game of IPL 2022 against record five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27. Check out DC’s complete squad below:
    Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat (wk), Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal and Sarfaraz Khan.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
