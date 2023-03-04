Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indore was worst': Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series

    While pitches in Nagpur and New Delhi for the India vs Australia Test series were rated "average" by the ICC, the pitch for the Indore Test was rated "poor" by match referee Chris Broad.

    Indore was worst Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has come down hard on the three pitches used for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, alleging that some amount of "skullduggery" must have been involved in the preparation of such tracks. 

    India are currently leading 2-1 with a Test match left in Ahmedabad. While pitches in Nagpur and New Delhi were rated "average" by the ICC, the pitch for the Indore Test was rated "poor" by match referee Chris Broad.

    Leading 2-0 going into the third Test, the Indian batters were undone by the Indore pitch as Australia recorded a thumping nine-wicket win in the third match to register a big win, which was Rohit Sharma-led side's only third loss at home in 45 Tests in the past decade. 

    "I agree with that," Taylor said of the ICC rating the Indore pitch as poor. "I definitely think the pitches have been poor for the series, to be totally honest, and obviously the Indore one was the worst of the three. I don't believe a pitch should be going through the top on day one," he was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald. 

    "You might understand that day four or five if the game goes that long, but not day one, that's just poor preparation. I thought Indore was a very poor pitch and should have been ranked accordingly," the former opener said. 

    The legendary Sunil Gavaskar, however, was critical of the "poor" rating of the Indore pitch, citing the example of the Gabba surface, which was given "below average" rating by the ICC although the first Test between Australia and South Africa ended inside two days in last December. But Taylor begs to differ, stating that the Brisbane pitch was equal for both sides, unlike the surfaces for the first three Tests of the ongoing India-Australia series which are specifically tailor-made for the spinners. 

    "I think they've got to keep an eye on that sort of stuff because people look at the Gabba this season. The groundsman there just got it wrong," the former Australian captain said. He left too much grass on it but, in a way, it didn't favour either side. It would have favoured the South African seamers just as much (as Australia) because they've got four very good seamers. So I don't think there was any skulduggery going on at the Gabba. I think with Indore, I hope I can say the same thing there, but what happened there, the pitch was so poorly prepared it actually made the game a bit more of a lottery, which didn't favour India at all," Taylor said. "It probably brought Australia's spin bowlers into the game a lot more than they (India) thought it was going to."

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Have to be very proactive while captaining in India - Steven Smith-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Have to be very proactive while captaining in India' - Steven Smith

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indore/3rd Test: Was our call to play on pitches like these - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Was our call to play on pitches like these' - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Had to try and be brave, which we were not - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Had to try and be brave, which we were not' - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 3rd Test: Australia bag 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained-ayh

    3rd Test: Australia bags 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss against Australia; social media upset-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss; social media upset

    Recent Stories

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Holi 2023: Dol Jatra to Lathmar Holi, 5 unique ways India celebrates this vibrant festival RBA

    Holi 2023: Dol Jatra to Lathmar Holi, 5 unique ways India celebrates this vibrant festival

    US President Biden had skin cancer removed in February no more treatment required gcw

    US President Biden had skin cancer removed in February, no more treatment required

    Bihar team in Tamil Nadu today to probe claims of attacks on Bihari labourers

    Bihar team in Tamil Nadu today to probe claims of attacks on Bihari labourers

    Video Ahead of IND vs AUS match, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain RBA

    (Video) Ahead of IND vs AUS match, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon