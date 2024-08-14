Indian skipper Rohit Sharma takes second spot in ICC ODI Rankings behind Babar Azam

India's captain Rohit Sharma climbed to the second spot in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, thanks to his impressive performance in the recent series against Sri Lanka.

India's captain Rohit Sharma climbed to the second spot in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, thanks to his impressive performance in the recent series against Sri Lanka. Despite India losing the three-match series 0-2, Rohit accumulated 157 runs, including two half-centuries, with an average of 52.33. The opening match of the series ended in a tie.

Shubman Gill dropped one position to third, while Virat Kohli retained his spot at No. 4. Pakistan's Babar Azam leads the rankings with 824 rating points, while Rohit Sharma has 765 points.

Among other Indians, Shreyas Iyer is ranked 16th, and KL Rahul is 21st after falling one place.

The recent ODI series against Sri Lanka also saw Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka climb to 8th place in the rankings, thanks to his crucial 101 runs in the series. This series was notable for Sri Lanka's historic victory over India, breaking a 27-year win drought since their last triumph in 1997.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav continues to be the top-ranked Indian bowler, holding the fourth spot in the ICC rankings. He trails South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, Australia's Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa, who occupy the top three positions.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains steady at eighth, while Mohammed Siraj has dropped five places to share ninth position with New Zealand's Trent Boult. Senior seamer Mohammed Shami is ranked 12th. The 33-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru following ankle surgery and is expected to return for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Chennai and Kanpur next month.

Washington Sundar, who was India's leading wicket-taker in the Sri Lanka ODIs with 5 wickets in 3 matches, has moved up 10 places to 87th.

In the all-rounders' rankings, Ravindra Jadeja is the highest-placed Indian at 16th, while Hardik Pandya has dropped four spots to 26th.

India leads the ODI team rankings with 118 rating points, followed by Australia at 116 and South Africa at 112.

