    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are the perfect couple; here's proof

    Yuzvendra Chahal is playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, his wife Dhanashree Verma is accompanying him, as they look like a perfect couple.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are the perfect couple; here is the proof-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 7:47 PM IST

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has found a new team for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He is playing for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) after being roped in by the franchise for ₹6.5 crore during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Meanwhile, his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, is accompanying her for her matches, while the couple looks like a perfect one.

    On Thursday, Dhanashree shared some images with Chahal and some of her solo pictures from IPL 2022. The couple is seen posing for a selfie in two of the photos, as both look vibrant. In the other two, Dhanshree poses in the stands during RR's last game against Chahal's former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Tuesday.

    "Will always be your biggest supporter 💕🧿 You've always respected & supported my career by treating it as equal and as important as yours. So, let it be any bio bubble or any match; il always be there with my 100% genuine support," Dhanashree captioned the post.

    Dhanashree has shared quite some pictures from IPL 2022 along with Chahal. In this photo above, she walks with him into the venue, as RR captioned the picture, "Chahal chale Wankhede. 😁💗" Also, she shared her images from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium stands in Pune during RR's opening clash against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

    Dhanashree captioned the images, "Pink is a vibe 💕 What an amazing first match of this Ipl season for the team & for @yuzi_chahal23." Inversely, another picture of her, along with a photo of Chahal, was shared by RR, as the franchise captioned, "𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗸 '𝗲𝗺, 𝗜 𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗸' 𝗲𝗺.💗"

