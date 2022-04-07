Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Graeme Smith labels Warner and Nortje as match-winners for Delhi Capitals

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 6:39 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals has been boosted by the availability of David Warner and Anrich Nortje. Meanwhile, Graeme Smith has termed both as match-winners.

    Image credit: BCCI

    It is good news for Delhi Capitals (DC), as it has been bolstered by the availability of Australian opener David Warner and South African pacer Anrich Nortje. The two are expected to play their 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) opening game against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Meanwhile, Graeme Smith has some praiseful words for the duo.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Warner And Nortje missed out on the opening two matches of IPL 2022 for DC due to respective reasons, as the Australian was touring Pakistan while the South African was struggling with a hip injury. Notably, it would be Warner’s first match for DC since IPL 2013, as he had begun his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils (DD) between 2009 and 2013. In IPL 2014, he was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), as he led the side to the title win in IPL 2016 before underwhelming performances in the last two seasons led him to be released by SRH.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking to Cricket.com, Smith said, “If you have got Warner and Nortje fit and ready to go, you pick them. It’s a no-brainer. They are match-winners and could win you games single-handedly. It will add impactful players to your line-up, and that in T20s is hugely important.”

    Image credit: BCCI

    “We know Warner is not the easiest character, but if you can get him in the right frame of mind and keep him motivated, I think he could be a huge asset. We saw that in SRH. He led them from the front, and things wobbled and fell apart. [Ricky] Ponting will know him well and how to get the best out of him. He will have an obvious mindset of using Warner,” added Smith.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - RASHID KHAN'S HIDDEN TALENT EMERGES AS HE TURNS CHEF TO PREPARE AN AFGHAN DISH

    Image credit: BCCI

    Meanwhile, for the past two seasons, Nortje has been a sensation for DC, bowling at a fierce pace. However, his injuries forced him to sit out of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Nonetheless, Smith is confident that DC’s bowling line-up with be even more robust following Nortje’s availability.

    Image credit: BCCI

    “Anrich Nortje, for me, is still a little bit of a lottery. He is coming off a major injury and hasn’t played any cricket since the T20 World Cup. They might take a longer-term view on him, and they would want someone like him to have some game-time and get better and better. He is looking fit. He is looking healthy and could be the man for them that could make a big impact. He bowls quick and can get you those big wickets. Delhi would want him into this competition as quickly as possible. Delhi has got a nice balanced attack, and if you add the pace of Nortje, I think that’s one element that has been missing in their bowling attack,” Smith concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan hidden talent emerges as he turns chef to prepare an Afghan dish-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan's hidden talent emerges as he turns chef to prepare an Afghan dish

    IPL 2022: Here's what David Warner wants to learn from DC captain Rishabh Pant snt

    IPL 2022: Here's what David Warner wants to learn from DC captain Rishabh Pant

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash snt

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs DC lucknow-delhi Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, Match Prediction: Can Delhi get back to winning ways against Lucknow?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Pat Cummins blitz hands Kolkata Knight Riders memorable win over Mumbai Indians; fans awestruck-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Cummins blitz hands Kolkata memorable win over Mumbai; fans awestruck

    Recent Stories

    Birbhum killings: First arrests made, CBI nabs four suspects from Mumbai-dnm

    Birbhum killings: First arrests made, CBI nabs four suspects from Mumbai

    World Health Day From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indians cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks snt

    From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indian cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks

    RRR Success Party Ram Charan Ayan Mukerji Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant watch drb

    RRR Success Party: Ram Charan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant; watch

    Revised date of Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 released; check the new dates - adt

    Revised date of Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 released; check the new dates

    Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges Centre to rethink over gas rates hike -adt

    Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges Centre to rethink over gas rates hike

    Recent Videos

    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon