IPL 2022: Was KKR in tension while CSK's Dhoni was batting? Shreyas responds

Kolkata Knight Riders was off to a winning start in IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has responded if his side was tensed while MS Dhoni was batting.

It was a perfect start for new Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer. The former two-time champion defeated four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. KKR managed to subdue former CSK skipper MS Dhoni's subtle innings of an unbeaten 50.

After the match, when Iyer was asked if his side was under pressure while Dhoni was batting and going strong, he responded, "There is always tension when MS Dhoni is batting. I knew momentum was going to shift towards them with the dew around. It wasn't easy to grip the ball. Enjoying the new franchise. CEO, management, support staff have been outstanding. We need to carry the momentum. It was spongier than we imagined."

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Iyer also shared his thoughts on playing most of the matches this season at Wankhede, which happens to be his home ground in the domestic circuit. "This is one place I love to play. I grew up here. I thought it would be flat. It was pretty easy for me with the bowling lineup I had. Umesh has worked hard in the nets and did well in the practice games. Chuffed to see him perform today," he concluded.

Meanwhile, CSK also ushered a new era under Ravindra Jadeja, who was off to a losing start to his maiden IPL captaincy stint. However, he felt that dew would play a vital role throughout the season. CSK faces off against new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday, while KKR takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Jadeja kicks off CSK captaincy with loss to KKR, social media lauds Dhoni

"If you win the toss, you will look to bowl first. The wicket was a little damp in the first 6-7 overs, and then, it came on nicely in the back end of the innings. We were trying to take the game deep. Everybody bowled well, given the dew. Bravo bowled very well," Jadeja reported during the post-match presentation.