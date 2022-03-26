IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Chennai ushers new era under Jadeja, Kolkata eyes top start under Iyer

The IPL 2022 gets underway on Saturday. Match 1 sees Chennai Super Kings go head-on against Kolkata Knight Riders. Here is the match preview.

Once again, the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is ready to roll and grip India in the Twenty20 (T20) fever. The opening match will see four-time defending champion lock horns against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a repeat of the IPL 2021 final, to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. We present the all-important match preview in what is expected to be a mouth-watering clash.

IPL 2021 performance

Both the teams were the finalists last season, with CSK clinching its fourth tile, while it was the first time the champion had defeated KKR in the final. CSK finished atop the table, while KKR finished fourth.

Teams strengths and weaknesses

CSK is heavily loaded with bowlers, thus indicating that it will rule with the ball, especially pacers. However, the batting department cannot be taken lightly with some top batters in the side. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar are the players who give a hard time to the opponent.

As for KKR, it has a perfectly balanced side. However, its batting department is packed and loaded, indicating that its batters will go after the bowlers. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins are some superstars ready to rule.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

KKR will be without its Australian players due to their national commitment in Pakistan, while CSK will be without pacer Chahar as he has suffered a quadriceps injury. The two teams have met 28 times, with CSK leading 18-9, while in IPL, in 26 meetings, CSK leads 17-8. In India, of the 22 clashes, CSK has a lead of 15-7, while in their only encounter in Mumbai, CSK emerged victorious.

Weather and pitch report

The Mumbai weather would be clear, with an expected temperature of around 26-32 degrees and 57% humidity. The track will play moderately slow while winning the toss would prompt the skipper to chase.

Probable XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Adam Milne.

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Conway, Shreyas (c), Gaikwad - Conway and Gaikwad will provide a great start, while Shreyas will fire at number three. The latter's great from makes him the skipper.

Wicketkeeper: Billings - Judging by the current form, Billings makes the cut over Dhoni.

All-rounders: Jadeja (vc), Russell, Moeen, Venkatesh - Jadeja will fire across departments while his reliability makes him Shreyas's deputy. While Russell would be practical across departments, Moeen and Venkatesh would nail it with the bat.

Bowlers: Bravo, Southee, Chahar - In an all-out pace attack, the trio has been in great form and will rule it.

Match details

Date and day: March 26 (Saturday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar