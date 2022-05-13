IPL 2022: Virat Kohli engages in 2 intense workout sessions, Anushka Sharma calls him 'hottie'

Virat Kohli continues to struggle in IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, he is working out to keep himself fit, while his wife Anushka Sharma also enjoys it.

Indian batter Virat Kohli is yet again having a hard time with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been failing to score runs consistently, while his team is doing a decent job, thanks to other players in their respective departments, as it stays in the contention for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Kohli maintains his fitness to the fullest by engaging in strict workout regimes in the gym. Throughout the IPL, he has been sharing some of his workout videos. The videos are inspiring indeed, while it also proves his fitness mentality.

Recently, he posted a video where he is seen performing semi weightlifting under the watchful eyes of RCB fitness coach Shankar Basu. Kohli lifts the heavy barbell until his shoulder before dropping it as Basu calls for the end. In another clip in the same post, Kohli is seen leg push-ups using the gym equipment. He captioned the video, "Who says the work can stop?" while his Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma commented on it by writing, "Hottie 🔥🔥🔥".

In another similar weightlifting workout video shared by Kohli, he was seen lifting the weight entirely above his head. Also, in the clip, Anushka was seen working out using the dumbbells. Kohli captioned the post, "Back to my favourite 🏋🏻‍♂️. With my favourite @anushkasharma ❤️".

Kohli has relatively struggled with the bat in IPL 2022. So far, he has amassed accumulated the third-most runs for the side, 216 in 12 innings at an unconvincing average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 111.34. He has scored a half-century and has hit a top score of 58. Next month, he will be rested for the upcoming Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against South Africa.