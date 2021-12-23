IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff

SunRisers Hyderabad is revamping its side. It has re-hired Tom Moody as head coach. Also, it has roped in Brian Lara and Dale Steyn as support staff.

It looks like former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is determined to revamp its squad ahead of the 2022 season. With the mega auction tentatively scheduled for February 12-23, the franchise is getting done with the support staff. On the same note, it has roped in Tom Moody as its head coach.

Moody happened to be SRH's director of cricket last season. While Trevor Bayliss guided the side recently, it finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2021. Meanwhile, Moody has coached the side between 2013-19. During this, the side managed to lift the title in 2016, under the leadership of David Warner. It also qualified for the playoffs in five instances under Moody.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Mega auction to take place in Bengaluru between February 12-13 - Reports

On the other hand, former Australian Simon Katich has been hired as the SRH batting coach, while former Indian Hemang Badani will be the fielding coach. Katich quit Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) head coach duties after IPL 2021. Muttiah Muralitharan retains his place as the spin bowling coach.

In the meantime, SRH has also hired legendary former West Indian Brian Lara, as he will be the strategic advisor and batting coach. Also, former South African pacer Dale Steyn has been appointed as its fast-bowling coach. The latter happens to have played previously for SRH. Ahead of the auction, SRH has retained skipper Kane Williamson, along with a couple of uncapped Indians, pacer Umran Malik and allrounder Abdul Samad.