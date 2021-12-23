  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff

    SunRisers Hyderabad is revamping its side. It has re-hired Tom Moody as head coach. Also, it has roped in Brian Lara and Dale Steyn as support staff.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 3:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It looks like former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is determined to revamp its squad ahead of the 2022 season. With the mega auction tentatively scheduled for February 12-23, the franchise is getting done with the support staff. On the same note, it has roped in Tom Moody as its head coach.

    Moody happened to be SRH's director of cricket last season. While Trevor Bayliss guided the side recently, it finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2021. Meanwhile, Moody has coached the side between 2013-19. During this, the side managed to lift the title in 2016, under the leadership of David Warner. It also qualified for the playoffs in five instances under Moody.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Mega auction to take place in Bengaluru between February 12-13 - Reports

    On the other hand, former Australian Simon Katich has been hired as the SRH batting coach, while former Indian Hemang Badani will be the fielding coach. Katich quit Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) head coach duties after IPL 2021. Muttiah Muralitharan retains his place as the spin bowling coach.

    In the meantime, SRH has also hired legendary former West Indian Brian Lara, as he will be the strategic advisor and batting coach. Also, former South African pacer Dale Steyn has been appointed as its fast-bowling coach. The latter happens to have played previously for SRH. Ahead of the auction, SRH has retained skipper Kane Williamson, along with a couple of uncapped Indians, pacer Umran Malik and allrounder Abdul Samad.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland-ayh

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Starc likely to make return, apprehensions over Josh Hazlewood-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Starc likely to make return, apprehensions over Josh Hazlewood

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From Virat Kohli to Ajinkya Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From Kohli to Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series

    I would see negative stories about Pakistan in International Cricket Council (ICC) offices notice boards - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Faisal Hasnain-ayh

    Pakistan cricket CEO admits country's reputation and perception a problem

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist? Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    Recent Stories

    Having trouble balancing health and work-life Here is some advice for women

    Having trouble balancing health and work-life? Here is some advice for women

    Relief to airlines: Karnataka government slashes tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel from January 1-dnm

    Relief to airlines: Karnataka government slashes tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel from January 1

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know RCB

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know

    Tesla releases holiday software update including TikTok app dark mode and more gcw

    Tesla releases 'holiday' software update, including TikTok app, dark mode and more

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside SCJ

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon