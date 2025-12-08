India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav addressed the debate over Shubman Gill replacing Sanju Samson as opener, stating Gill deserved the spot due to prior experience and urged non-opening batters like Samson to stay flexible in the batting order.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav addressed the long-debated question on Sanju Samson being replaced by Shubman Gill as an opener ahead of the first T20I of the five-match series against South Africa at Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, which will take place on Tuesday, December 12.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shubman Gill was away from T20Is after the Sri Lanka series last year to focus on Test and ODI cricket before making a comeback to the Indian T20I squad for the Asia Cup, replacing Sanju Samson as an opener. Despite performing well as an opener, scoring three centuries, Samson was moved down the order to accommodate the return of Gill, who was appointed as India’s T20I vice-captain.

This sparked debate and questioned the selectors and team management over their decision to drop Sanju Samson from the opening slot despite his consistent performances in the past one year before Shubman Gill’s return to the T20I setup.

Why was Samson replaced by Gill?

Speaking on the eve of the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack, Suryakumar Yadav was asked why the team management replaced Sanju Samson with Shubman Gill as a T20I opener.

India's T20I skipper did not hesitate to give a blunt response, stating that Samson played as an opener when Gill was away from the T20I setup for a year, but now that Gill has returned, the team felt he deserved the opening spot.

“In terms of Sanju, when he came onto the circuit, he batted higher up the order. Now, the thing is, other than the openers, I feel everyone else has to be very flexible. He really did well when he opened the innings,” Suryakumar said.

“But Shubman has played before him in the Sri Lanka series, so he deserved to take that spot,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Shubman Gill did not have an ideal return to the T20I setup, as he scored just 127 runs at an average of 21.16 in seven matches in the Asia Cup 2025. Sanju Samson, on the other hand, though struggled to adjust in the middle order, performed better than Gill, amassing 132 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 33.00 in seven matches.

Sanju Samson Urged to be Flexible

Further speaking about Sanju Samson’s place in a T20I setup, Suryakumar Yadav stated that the wicketkeeper-batter is flexible to play at any position in the batting line-up, adding that he asked the batters, apart from openers, to be flexible to bat at anywhere between three and six.

“We gave Sanju Samson opportunities; he was ready to bat at any number. It’s good to see a player being ready to bat in any position,” Suryakumar said.

“From 3–6, anywhere. I have told this to all the batters: other than the openers, everyone has to be flexible. Both are in the scheme of things. It’s always good to have both of them as part of the squad. One can open, one can bat lower down the order. Both can do all the roles. It’s an asset to our team and a good headache to have,” he added.

In his T20I career, Sanju Samson has amassed 995 runs, including 3 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 25.51 in 51 matches.