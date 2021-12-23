  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Mega auction to take place in Bengaluru between February 12-13 - Reports

    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 3:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The IPL 2022 will have a mega auction. As per reports, the auction will be held in Bengaluru between February 12-13. Check out the further details here.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mega auction to take place in Bengaluru between February 12-13 - Reports-ayh

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness the mega auction. Also, with a couple of new teams in the fray, the auction is set to get more intense. Meanwhile, reports have confirmed the dates for the auction, which is likely to be held between February 12-13. As for the venue, it will be Bengaluru.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mega auction to take place in Bengaluru between February 12-13 - Reports-ayh

    As per ESPNCricinfo, the final list of the players entering the auction pool will be prepared by mid-January. In the meantime, the two new sides, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, are expected to confirm their early bird three picks ahead of the auction by December 25. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to hand over the ownership to the CVC Capital Partners for Ahmedabad.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mega auction to take place in Bengaluru between February 12-13 - Reports-ayh

    Some issues persist with CVC over its tie-ups with a couple of betting companies in Brazil and Italy. The BCCI will consult various experts, along with a High Court judge, to analyse the stature of CVC before formally handing it over to its Ahmedabad IPL ownership. The auction purse remains ₹90 crore, while adjustments in it have already been made post retentions, while more adjustments are to be made after the franchises draft the pre-auction list.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland-ayh

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Starc likely to make return, apprehensions over Josh Hazlewood-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Starc likely to make return, apprehensions over Josh Hazlewood

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From Virat Kohli to Ajinkya Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From Kohli to Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series

    I would see negative stories about Pakistan in International Cricket Council (ICC) offices notice boards - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Faisal Hasnain-ayh

    Pakistan cricket CEO admits country's reputation and perception a problem

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist? Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    Recent Stories

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to launch on January 6 in India Heres all about it gcw

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to launch on January 6 in India; Here's all about it

    Jharkhand 14-year-old killed, hands and legs chopped off by friends over a tiff, body dumped in forest-dnm

    Jharkhand: 14-year-old killed, hands and legs chopped off by friends over a tiff, body dumped in forest

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night RCB

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night

    New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2021-22: NZ spinner Ajaz Patel disappointed at Test snub against BAN, head coach Gary Stead explains selection policy-ayh

    NZ's Ajaz Patel disappointed at Test snub against BAN, head coach Gary Stead explains selection policy

    In a first, CRPF women commandos in Z-plus security teams to protect Amit Shah, Gandhi family-dnm

    In a first, CRPF women commandos in Z-plus security teams to protect Amit Shah, Gandhi family

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon