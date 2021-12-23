IPL 2022: Mega auction to take place in Bengaluru between February 12-13 - Reports

The IPL 2022 will have a mega auction. As per reports, the auction will be held in Bengaluru between February 12-13. Check out the further details here.

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness the mega auction. Also, with a couple of new teams in the fray, the auction is set to get more intense. Meanwhile, reports have confirmed the dates for the auction, which is likely to be held between February 12-13. As for the venue, it will be Bengaluru.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the final list of the players entering the auction pool will be prepared by mid-January. In the meantime, the two new sides, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, are expected to confirm their early bird three picks ahead of the auction by December 25. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to hand over the ownership to the CVC Capital Partners for Ahmedabad. ALSO READ: IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction