IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG, Match Prediction: Hyderabad eyes comeback win over confident Lucknow

It is former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 12 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Monday, the game will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Both teams will be eyeing a desperate win as we preview the match here and predict the winner.

Current form

SRH has played just a game so far in IPL 2022 and ended up on the losing side against fellow former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). As for LSG, it has played a couple of matches and has had mixed luck, losing and winning one each. Thus, the momentum is slightly with the latter.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

Considering the SRH squad, it is a bit heavy in its bowling. However, its batting possesses enough firepower, making it a bold squad. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan could draw the limelight.

On the other hand, LSG is loaded in its bowling too. Despite that, it has talented batters in its squad, making the department equally dangerous. The likes of KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan will be the ones to watch out for.

Injury concerns, weather and pitch report

None of the teams has had any injury setbacks. The weather in Navi Mumbai will be somewhat hot, with an expected temperature between 26-34 degrees and 57% humidity. The track will be favouring the batters, while the dew factor could prompt the side winning the toss to chase.

Probable XI

SRH: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Lewis (vc), Hooda (c), Badoni - Hooda will dominate at number three, while Badoni and Lewis will consolidate in the middle-order. Hooda's reliability makes him the skipper, while Lewis's consistency makes him his deputy.

Wicketkeepers: De Kock, Rahul - The two are no-brainers here, as they will give an explosive start.

All-rounders: Markram, Shepherd - While Markram will be a hit with the bat, Shepherd has the calibre to contribute across departments.

Bowlers: Avesh, Natarajan, Bishnoi, Malik - Bishnoi is the only lad who is sure to impact with his spin, while the remaining trio have been consistently lethal with their pace.

Match details

Date and day: April 4, 2022 (Monday)

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: LSG wins; toss to play a vital role