Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Hardik Pandya richer than Krunal Pandya? Check out their 2022 net worth

    First Published Apr 3, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are two of the most popular Indian cricketers. Over the years, the duo has become rich due to their consistent success in cricket. Check out their net worth.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are two of the most popular cricketers. Over the years, the duo have produced consistent and excellent performances in the sport, which has skyrocketed their popularity. As a result, they have earned riches and have a considerable wealthy net worth. Here, we analyse who is more affluent, thanks to data from CAKnowledge.

    Brief history
    Hardik first broke into the Indian squad and was notable for his explosive batting, alongside being a decent fast bowler. He happens to be Krunal's younger brother and made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut before the latter, joining Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015. He went on to win three titles with the franchise.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    Krunal's breakout came a little later, but he did evolve as an all-rounder considerably well. Although he was not as explosive as a batter like Hardik, he was impactful with his spins and consistently took wickets. Nonetheless, failing to score runs invariably has led him to be out of contention for Team India, while Hardik's sub-par form also led to his axe. Both have switched IPL teams, as Hardik leads Gujarat Titans (GT) while Krunal plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

    Image credit: Getty

    Hardik's net worth
    As for 2022, he has a net worth of ₹67 Crore. Notably, it is nearly double of last year, even though he has not been as consistent with his performances. However, thanks to his sponsorships, he continues to keep earning riches. His annual salary happens to be more than ₹15 crore, while his monthly pay is around ₹1.2 crore. He currently earns ₹15 crore with GT. Among his notable investments are a house worth ₹2 crore in Gujarat, along with a few top cars by Mercedes Benz and BMW.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, GT vs DC - Gill-Ferguson show gives Gujarat 2nd season win; Twitter exuberated

    Image credit: BCCI

    Krunal's net worth
    Considering Hardik's elder brother's net worth for the year, Krunal's estimated current worth is ₹53 crore. Although it is less than Hardik, it is not that low. Thanks to his consistent appearances in the IPL and the domestic circuit, Krunal keeps earning rich. He has an annual salary of $1.2 million, while his monthly pay happens to be $98,000. While he earned in lakhs at MI, his current income at LSG happens to be ₹8.25 crore. Among his assets are a house in Ahmedabad, besides some investment in other properties, while he also owns three cars: Audi, BMW, and a Mercedes SUV.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Conclusion
    There you have it. Hardik leads the chart again, but Krunal does not seem far behind. It will be interesting to see who finishes his career as the richest, but it looks like luck is with Hardik right now. Also, having bounced back to form in IPL 2022, Hardik might soon be back in India contention, leading him to earn even more.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022 final, AUSW vs ENGW: Australia wins its 7th title after England rout; Twitter surprised-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022 final: Australia wins its 7th title after England rout; Twitter surprised

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Match Preview/Prediction Team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Desperate Chennai eyes Punjab rout

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Shubman Gill-Lockie Ferguson show gives Gujarat Titans 2nd season win over Delhi Capitals; Twitter exuberated-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Gill-Ferguson show gives Gujarat 2nd season win; Twitter exuberated

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Jos Buttler century helps Rajasthan Royals topple Mumbai Indians by 23 runs, fans thrilled-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Buttler's century helps Rajasthan topple Mumbai by 23 runs, fans thrilled

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad SRH lodges complaint about Kane Williamson dismissal vs Rajasthan Royals RR-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hyderabad lodges complaint about Williamson's dismissal vs Rajasthan

    Recent Stories

    NIOS 2022: Class 10, 12 exams to begin on April 4, know important guidelines - adt

    NIOS 2022: Class 10, 12 exams to begin on April 4, know important guidelines

    RBI Recruitment 2022 Over 300 job vacancies posted know last date to apply and more gcw

    RBI Recruitment 2022: Over 300 job vacancies posted, know last date to apply and more

    Grammys 2022: BTS members Jungkook to J-Hope's seating arrangement in out (Read Details) RBA

    Grammys 2022: Check out BTS members Jungkook to J-Hope's seating arrangements details

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will FIFA ban Iran over women stadium prohibition?-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will FIFA ban Iran over women stadium prohibition?

    Ramadan 2022 Know dos and donts for the holy month gcw

    Ramadan 2022: Know Dos and Don’ts for the holy month

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon