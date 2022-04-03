Is Hardik Pandya richer than Krunal Pandya? Check out their 2022 net worth
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are two of the most popular Indian cricketers. Over the years, the duo has become rich due to their consistent success in cricket. Check out their net worth.
Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are two of the most popular cricketers. Over the years, the duo have produced consistent and excellent performances in the sport, which has skyrocketed their popularity. As a result, they have earned riches and have a considerable wealthy net worth. Here, we analyse who is more affluent, thanks to data from CAKnowledge.
Brief history
Hardik first broke into the Indian squad and was notable for his explosive batting, alongside being a decent fast bowler. He happens to be Krunal's younger brother and made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut before the latter, joining Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015. He went on to win three titles with the franchise.
Krunal's breakout came a little later, but he did evolve as an all-rounder considerably well. Although he was not as explosive as a batter like Hardik, he was impactful with his spins and consistently took wickets. Nonetheless, failing to score runs invariably has led him to be out of contention for Team India, while Hardik's sub-par form also led to his axe. Both have switched IPL teams, as Hardik leads Gujarat Titans (GT) while Krunal plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Hardik's net worth
As for 2022, he has a net worth of ₹67 Crore. Notably, it is nearly double of last year, even though he has not been as consistent with his performances. However, thanks to his sponsorships, he continues to keep earning riches. His annual salary happens to be more than ₹15 crore, while his monthly pay is around ₹1.2 crore. He currently earns ₹15 crore with GT. Among his notable investments are a house worth ₹2 crore in Gujarat, along with a few top cars by Mercedes Benz and BMW.
Krunal's net worth
Considering Hardik's elder brother's net worth for the year, Krunal's estimated current worth is ₹53 crore. Although it is less than Hardik, it is not that low. Thanks to his consistent appearances in the IPL and the domestic circuit, Krunal keeps earning rich. He has an annual salary of $1.2 million, while his monthly pay happens to be $98,000. While he earned in lakhs at MI, his current income at LSG happens to be ₹8.25 crore. Among his assets are a house in Ahmedabad, besides some investment in other properties, while he also owns three cars: Audi, BMW, and a Mercedes SUV.
Conclusion
There you have it. Hardik leads the chart again, but Krunal does not seem far behind. It will be interesting to see who finishes his career as the richest, but it looks like luck is with Hardik right now. Also, having bounced back to form in IPL 2022, Hardik might soon be back in India contention, leading him to earn even more.