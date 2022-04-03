Is Hardik Pandya richer than Krunal Pandya? Check out their 2022 net worth

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are two of the most popular Indian cricketers. Over the years, the duo has become rich due to their consistent success in cricket. Check out their net worth.

Image credit: Instagram

Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are two of the most popular cricketers. Over the years, the duo have produced consistent and excellent performances in the sport, which has skyrocketed their popularity. As a result, they have earned riches and have a considerable wealthy net worth. Here, we analyse who is more affluent, thanks to data from CAKnowledge.

Brief history

Hardik first broke into the Indian squad and was notable for his explosive batting, alongside being a decent fast bowler. He happens to be Krunal's younger brother and made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut before the latter, joining Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015. He went on to win three titles with the franchise. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: BCCI

Krunal's breakout came a little later, but he did evolve as an all-rounder considerably well. Although he was not as explosive as a batter like Hardik, he was impactful with his spins and consistently took wickets. Nonetheless, failing to score runs invariably has led him to be out of contention for Team India, while Hardik's sub-par form also led to his axe. Both have switched IPL teams, as Hardik leads Gujarat Titans (GT) while Krunal plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Image credit: Getty

Hardik's net worth

As for 2022, he has a net worth of ₹67 Crore. Notably, it is nearly double of last year, even though he has not been as consistent with his performances. However, thanks to his sponsorships, he continues to keep earning riches. His annual salary happens to be more than ₹15 crore, while his monthly pay is around ₹1.2 crore. He currently earns ₹15 crore with GT. Among his notable investments are a house worth ₹2 crore in Gujarat, along with a few top cars by Mercedes Benz and BMW. ALSO READ: IPL 2022, GT vs DC - Gill-Ferguson show gives Gujarat 2nd season win; Twitter exuberated

Image credit: BCCI

Krunal's net worth

Considering Hardik's elder brother's net worth for the year, Krunal's estimated current worth is ₹53 crore. Although it is less than Hardik, it is not that low. Thanks to his consistent appearances in the IPL and the domestic circuit, Krunal keeps earning rich. He has an annual salary of $1.2 million, while his monthly pay happens to be $98,000. While he earned in lakhs at MI, his current income at LSG happens to be ₹8.25 crore. Among his assets are a house in Ahmedabad, besides some investment in other properties, while he also owns three cars: Audi, BMW, and a Mercedes SUV.

Image credit: Instagram