    IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR, Match Prediction: Dominant Kolkata aims for success against a spirited Hyderabad

    SunRisers Hyderabad plays against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of IPL 2022. KKR has been dominant and will aim for a win against a spirited SRH. Here's the match preview and predicted winner.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR hyderabad-kolkata Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    It will be a fascinating clash to look out for as former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) locks horns with former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. While KKR is dominant, SRH is spirited as we present the match preview and predict the winner.

    Current form
    Both the teams have had mixed luck so far this season. KKR has played five, winning three and losing a couple, while it lost its previous match to Delhi Capitals (DC). As for SRH, it has played four, winning and losing a two each, while it won its last game against new side Gujarat Titans (GT). Although both teams look evenly posed, momentum is slightly in KKR's favour.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    Considering SRH, it is bowling-dominated a little. However, it does possess some big shot-hitters in its batting, making it a prevalent team. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan could make things difficult for KKR.

    On the other hand, KKR is reasonably balanced. Overall, its batting can be considered more dominant than its bowling. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins can nail it against SRH.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    No team has any injury concerns. The two have met each other on 21 occasions, with KKR leading 14-7, while in the 18 meetings in India, KKR leads 11-7. It would be their first-ever meeting at Brabourne.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Mumbai weather will be moderately alright, with an expected temperature of 27-32 degrees and 62% humidity. The track will remain batting friendly, although it tends to get slower later. Nevertheless, the dew factor will come to play and force the toss-winning side to field first.

    Probable XI
    SRH:     Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
    KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch/Sam Billings, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam and Varun Chakravarthy.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Williamson, Shreyas, Markram, Tripathi - Williamson will give the right start, along with Shreyas firing at number three, while Markram and Tripathi will dominate in the middle order.
    Wicketkeeper: Billings - He is the man in better form in this department and will be the perfect opening partner for Williamson.
    All-rounders: Russell (vc), Abhishek - Russell has been in a great form across departments, while his trustworthiness makes him the deputy captain, whereas Abhishek has been a hit with the bat.
    Bowlers: Umesh (c), Narine, Natarajan, Chakravarthy - Narine and Chakravarthy are must-haves due to their tendency to impact with their artful spins, while Umesh and Natarajan have been uniform with their pace. Umesh's viscosity makes him the skipper.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 15, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Toss to play an assertive role, as the side chasing is to win

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
