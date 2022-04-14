Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik on 'cloud 9' after G.O.A.T. Sachin Tendulkar praises him

    Dinesh Karthik has been instrumental in providing a late flourish for the Bangalore franchise, especially towards the death overs, and has finished games in style, winning hearts of several legends and cricket pundits.

    IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik on cloud 9 after G.O.A.T. Sachin Tendulkar praises him snt
    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    Following two ordinary seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has rediscovered his sublime form with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. 

    Karthik has been instrumental in providing a late flourish for the Bangalore franchise, especially towards the death overs, and has finished games in style, winning hearts of several legends and cricket pundits.

    One such icon is Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who stated that not many are picking the line and length the way DK is doing.

    The batting maestro, whose analysis is something cricket fans look forward to on social media, showered praises on Karthik and highlighted how the RCB wicketkeeper-batter has been attacking bowlers from the word go in this edition of the T20 league.

    "The dangerous player in their lower order is Dinesh Karthik. He has the ability to play 360. Whether it's a spinner or a pacer, he has been attacking them right from the first ball," Tendulkar said in a video on his official app 100 MB.  

    "It never looks like he premeditates to play a shot in a particular direction, he sees the ball and plays as per its merit," the batting icon added.

    "The way he is picking the line and length of the balls, there are very few batsmen in world cricket at the moment who are doing so," the legendary cricketer concluded.

    An elated Karthik was soon to respond to the praises heaped on him by Tendulkar. The RCB batter took to Twitter to share the video in a tweet and wrote, "That feeling of being on cloud 9 when the G.O.A.T. of cricket appreciates you."

    Out of the five matches played by the Bangalore franchise in IPL 2022, Dinesh Karthik remained not out in four of them and was finally dismissed in RCB's last clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). DK scored 34 off just 14 balls at a strike rate of 242.86. Thanks to his exploits, RCB find itself at the sixth spot, having won three out of their five matches.

    Karthik, who was part of the Kolkata camp in the last two seasons, was bought by RCB for Rs 5.5 crore during February's mega auction - a move that has done wonders for the franchise this season so far.

