IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem 'Aava De'

    Gujarat Titans is one of the newest franchises in the IPL. Ahead of IPL 2022, it has launched its first-ever team anthem, 'Aava De'.

    Ahmedabad, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is graced by the presence of a couple of new teams, and one of them happens to be Ahmedabad-based franchise Gujarat Titans (GT). Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the team. Ahead of its maiden IPL appearance, it has launched its team anthem, titled 'Aava De'.

    Composed by Dub Sharma and sung by Gujarati folk artist Aditya Gadhvi, the song combines elements from Gujarati culture and the team's ambition to impact the world's leading T20 tournament. The anthem starts with the famous lines by the late Shri Kavi Narmad, "Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat". The words' Aava De' denote an invitation to 'Bring it on.'

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Mayank Agarwal to Jonny Bairstow - 5 Punjab Kings players to watch

    "Through this collaboration, Aditya Gadhvi and I tried to bring in the essence of Gujarat. We also wanted to amplify the Gujarat Titans motto of 'Aava De' or 'Bring it on.' It is all about the essence of Gujarat brought forward in its form and tone. We collaborated with Aditya - who brought forward some important bits of Gujarat. I am confident there are parts of the anthem that will make a mark on people's minds," said composer Dub Sharma.

    "When I had to sing this anthem for the Gujarat Titans, I knew I had to convey Gujarat's energy, character, and identity through it. I selected a tune that is identifiable with the state. I am thrilled that everyone at the Gujarat Titans has liked it. I am sure when this will be played in the stadium, everyone will sing 'Hove Hove' together, and that will energise the team Gujarat Titans," said Aditya Gadhvi.

