IPL 2022, RR vs GT, Match Prediction: Rajasthan eyes strong effort against in-form Gujarat

Rajasthan Royals takes on Gujarat Titans in Match 24 of IPL 2022. RR will be eyeing four more wins to seal its playoffs berth. Here is the match preview and predicted winner.

Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Thursday, it will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams are in top forms and will be eyeing wins to consolidate their chances for the playoffs as we present the match preview and predict the winner.

Current form

RR has been sensational so far this season. It is placed at the top, having played four games, winning three and losing one, while its last match against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ended in a three-run win. On the other hand, GT has been in great form too. It is placed fourth, having performed similarly to RR, while its last match was an eight-wicket defeat to former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

RR is scarcely bowling-dominated. However, its batting should not be considered weak at all costs, especially with the stars it possesses. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult would be a force to reckon with.

As for GT, it has a sober bowling attack. Besides, its batting has also been dazzling that possesses a great hitting power. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson are the stars expected to shine.

Injury concerns, weather and pitch report

There is no injury concern for both. The Navi Mumbai weather will be substantially hot, with the expected temperatures of around 26-37 degrees and 50% humidity. The pitch will play slow, with a competitive total around 160-170, while dew might compel the sides to prefer chasing.

Probable XI

RR: Jos Buttler (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag/Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen and Prasidh Krishna.

GT: Matthew Wade/Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Hetmyer, Gill, Padikkal, Sudarshan - Gill and Padikkal will give the perfect start, with Hetmyer firing at number three while Sudarshan dominates in the middle order.

Wicketkeeper: Buttler (vc), Wade - Buttler can also be explosive as a starter, while Wade can also consolidate at the top order. The former's great form makes him the deputy captain.

All-rounders: Pandya - He has been in a consistent form across departments, making him a must-have.

Bowlers: Chahal, Boult, Krishna, Rashid - Chahal and Rahis are no-brainers here, while the former's reliability makes him the skipper. Meanwhile, Boult and Krishna are sure to nail it with the pace.

Match details

Date and day: April 14, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: RR wins with a noteworthy better team