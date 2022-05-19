Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. A loss for RCB virtually knocks it out of the playoffs race, while here is the predicted XI, along with probables and more.

    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published May 19, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    Match 67 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and new side Gujarat Titans (GT). It takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The game is a dead rubber for GT, having already confirmed its place in the playoffs and sealed the top spot, as it will play the Qualifier 1. On the other hand, RCB will look to win to stay alive in the race, as a loss is likely to virtually knock it out, while the victory would end the chances of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). On the same note, here is the predicted Fantasy XI, along with with the probable playing XI and other match details.

    Batters - David Miller, Faf du Plessis and Shubman Gill
    Du Plessis and Gill will rock as openers, while Miller will be a killer in the middle order as a finisher. Don't worry, as that has been the case for the three throughout IPL 2022.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RCB vs GT (Match 67)

    Wicketkeeper - Dinesh Karthik
    Karthik has been in a different mood in IPL 2022, as he has been nailing as a finisher, hitting big, and stabilising the middle when needed. A must-have in the XI.

    All-rounders - Glenn Maxwell and Hardik Pandya
    Maxwell has been trustworthy with the bat in the middle, while he will be unpredictable with his leg-spins. As for Pandya, it is somewhat the same.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Bowlers - Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga (c) and Yash Dayal
    Shami, Harshal and Dayal have been phenomenal with their pace and will be no different in this tie. Rashid and Hasaranga are no brainers with the spin, making them deputy and skipper, respectively.

    Probable XI
    RCB:     Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.
    GT: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - 'Father didn't eat for 2-3 days' - KKR's Rinku Singh on his injury layoff

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 19, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: GT wins with a better momentum

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 5:13 PM IST
