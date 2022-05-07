Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Twitter triumphed as Yashasvi Jaiswal-powered Rajasthan trumps Punjab

    Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in IPL 2022 on Saturday. It was Yashasvi Jaiswal's 68 that helped the cause for RR, while Twitter triumphed.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR
    Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) trump Punjab Kings (PBKS). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, RR got the job done by six wickets, consolidating its third spot. It was opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose fine knock of 68 played a vital role in RR's success, as Twitter triumphed in this glory.

    Winning the toss, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal opted to bat, as openers Jonny Bairstow (56) and Shikhar Dhawan (12) put on 47 before the latter fell to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the sixth over of the powerplay. However, Bairstow and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (27) added 41 more for the second wicket, whereas the latter was dismissed in the 11th to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Eventually, PBKS was down to 119/4, with Bairstow falling in the 15th to Chahal, after scoring his eighth IPL half-century.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022- PBKS vs RR (Match 52)

    Jitesh Sharma (38*) and Liam Livingstone (22) contributed 50 for the fifth wicket thereon, while the latter was sent packing by pacer Prasidh Krishna in the 19th, whereas PBKS finished on a challenging total of 189/5. For RR, Chahal was the start, with three scalps and was also the most economical of all. In reply, RR started fiercely, with openers Jaiswal (68) and Jos Buttler (30) putting on 46 before the latter fell to pacer Kagiso Rabada in the fourth.

    Nevertheless, Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson (23) added 39 for the second, while the latter was dismissed by pacer Rishi Dhawan in the ninth. Jaiswal kept going with his flawless batting and slammed his second IPL 50 before departing to pacer Arshdeep Singh in the 15th, at 141, as along with Devdutt Padikkal (31), the duo had added 56 for the third wicket. Yet, RR kept going with its stands, with Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer (31*) adding 41 for the fourth before the former fell to Arshdeep in the 19th.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    However, Hetmyer got the job done comfortably in the final over, as RR won by six wickets, with a couple of balls to spare. For PBKS, Arshdeep bagged a couple, while leg-spinner Livingstone was the most economical from his side.
    Brief scores: PBKS 189/5 (Bairstow- 56, Jitsh- 38*; Chahal- 3/28) lost to RR 190/4 in 19.2 overs (Jaiswal- 68, Buttler- 30, Padikkal- 31, Hetmyer- 31*; Arshdeep- 2/29) by six wickets.

    Last Updated May 7, 2022, 7:39 PM IST
