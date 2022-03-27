IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Can du Plessis-led Bengaluru outshine Mayank-led Punjab?

The IPL 2022 is up and running. Match 3 witnesses Punjab Kings go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. Here is the match preview.

It will be a spectacular 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Match 3 of IPL 2022 will be played on Sunday between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Both teams will be led by their respective new skipper as we present the match preview of this thrilling encounter.

IPL 2021 performance

PBKS had a mediocre season in IPL 2021, finishing sixth under KL Rahul's leadership. On the other hand, RCB fared well under Virat Kohli, finishing third, but was eliminated by former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the playoffs.

Teams strengths and weaknesses

PBKS has abundant players, while it is heavy in its bowling. However, with enough firepower in the batting, it happens to be a complete team. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar are the ones who can turn the tide.

On the other hand, RCB is loaded with batters. But, it has played smart by roping in some power-packed bowlers to consolidate its squad. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff are the ones to rule.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

None of the sides has any injury concerns, fresh into the season. In 28 meetings between the two, PBKS leads 15-13, while in 22 clashes in India, it all square 11-11. It would be their maiden encounter at the venue.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Navi Mumbai would be soothing, with an expected temperature of around 26-36 degrees and 50% humidity. The pitch here is ideally suited for both, while the dew factor would yet again compel the skipper to chase.

Probable XI

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prabsimran Singh (wk), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Du Plessis (c), Agarwal, Dhawan (vc), Kohli - Du Plessis and Dhawan will provide an explosive start, while Agarwal would consolidate at number three, as Kohli will hold the fort at fourth. The former's reliability makes him the skipper, while Dhawan's consistency makes him his deputy.

Wicketkeeper: Karthik - He happens to be the only one in the department in form.

All-rounders: Livingstone, Smith, Brar - Livingstone will nail it with the bat, Smith will contribute it in all departments, while Brar will rule with the ball.

Bowlers: Harshal, Willey & Arshdeep - The trio have been deadly with their pace of late and are must-haves in the side.

Match details

Date and day: March 27 (Sunday)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar