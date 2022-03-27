Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Can du Plessis-led Bengaluru outshine Mayank-led Punjab?

    The IPL 2022 is up and running. Match 3 witnesses Punjab Kings go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. Here is the match preview.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, fantasy xi-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    It will be a spectacular 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Match 3 of IPL 2022 will be played on Sunday between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Both teams will be led by their respective new skipper as we present the match preview of this thrilling encounter.

    IPL 2021 performance
    PBKS had a mediocre season in IPL 2021, finishing sixth under KL Rahul's leadership. On the other hand, RCB fared well under Virat Kohli, finishing third, but was eliminated by former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the playoffs.

    Teams strengths and weaknesses
    PBKS has abundant players, while it is heavy in its bowling. However, with enough firepower in the batting, it happens to be a complete team. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar are the ones who can turn the tide.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    On the other hand, RCB is loaded with batters. But, it has played smart by roping in some power-packed bowlers to consolidate its squad. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff are the ones to rule.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    None of the sides has any injury concerns, fresh into the season. In 28 meetings between the two, PBKS leads 15-13, while in 22 clashes in India, it all square 11-11. It would be their maiden encounter at the venue.

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather in Navi Mumbai would be soothing, with an expected temperature of around 26-36 degrees and 50% humidity. The pitch here is ideally suited for both, while the dew factor would yet again compel the skipper to chase.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Did Dhoni quit CSK captaincy at the right time? De Villiers reckons

    Probable XI
    PBKS:     Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prabsimran Singh (wk), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.
    RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Du Plessis (c), Agarwal, Dhawan (vc), Kohli - Du Plessis and Dhawan will provide an explosive start, while Agarwal would consolidate at number three, as Kohli will hold the fort at fourth. The former's reliability makes him the skipper, while Dhawan's consistency makes him his deputy.
    Wicketkeeper: Karthik - He happens to be the only one in the department in form.
    All-rounders: Livingstone, Smith, Brar - Livingstone will nail it with the bat, Smith will contribute it in all departments, while Brar will rule with the ball.
    Bowlers: Harshal, Willey & Arshdeep - The trio have been deadly with their pace of late and are must-haves in the side.

    Match details
    Date and day:     March 27 (Sunday)
    Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fanstaxy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Confident Delhi eyes strong start in Mumbai's familiar territory

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders: Ravindra Jadeja kicks off CSK captaincy with loss to KKR, social media surprised-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jadeja kicks off CSK captaincy with loss to KKR, social media lauds Dhoni

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain and other Olympians during season opener-ayh

    IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates Neeraj Chopra and other Olympians during season opener

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh warns Kolkata Knight Riders KKR Sheldon Jackson for keeping wickets without helmet-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuvraj warns KKR's Sheldon Jackson for keeping wickets without helmet

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Wish I could enter Wankhede Stadium donning the yellow jersey - Suresh Raina-ayh

    IPL 2022: Wish I could enter Wankhede donning the yellow jersey - Suresh Raina

    Recent Stories

    RRR actor Ram Charans net worth of Rs 1300 crore includes airline company, polo club and expensive cars drb

    Ram Charan’s Rs 1300 cr net worth include an airline company and polo club?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fanstaxy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Confident Delhi eyes strong start in Mumbai's familiar territory

    10 seductive pics of Tiffany Toth that prove why is shes a Playboy Playmate drb

    10 seductive pics of Tiffany Toth that prove why is she’s a Playboy Playmate

    Red Bull Racing Sergio Perez pips Ferraris to take pole at Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Priz

    'Unbelievable': Sergio Perez pips Ferraris to take pole at Saudi Arabian Formula 1 GP

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders: Ravindra Jadeja kicks off CSK captaincy with loss to KKR, social media surprised-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jadeja kicks off CSK captaincy with loss to KKR, social media lauds Dhoni

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon