IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Friday, Punjab Kings will be locking horns against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Here is the best fantasy XI, along with the match preview and predicted winner.

    Ayush Gupta
    Pune, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    It will be an engaging game on the cards between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 42 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). It happens at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. While LSG will look to stay in the top-four race, PBKS looks to re-enter the top four as we present the match preview, along with the predicted winner and the best Fantasy XI.

    Current form
    PBKS has played eight, winning and losing four apiece, while it defeated four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in its last match by 11 runs. As for LSG, it is placed four, winning five from eight and losing three, while in its previous game against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI), it won by 36 runs.

    Team strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    PBKS is heavy in terms of bowling, making the department its strength. However, the batting cannot be regarded weak, considering its star-studded batting line-up. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar can nail it.

    As for LSG, bowling happens to be its strength too. While its batting is somewhat irregular, it is not weak. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan are looking to make an impact.

    Injury concerns, weather and pitch report
    No team is suffering from injuries. The Pune weather will be superheated, with an expected temperature of around 26-41 degrees and 26% humidity, while the track will remain even, and the dew factor will prompt the toss-winning team to bowl first.

    Probable XI
    PBKS:     Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingston, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma.
    LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmanta Chamira and Avesh Khan.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Dhawan, Hooda, Badoni - Dhawan will give a top start, while Hooda and Badoni will dominate in the middle order.
    Wicketkeepers: De Kock, Rahul (c) - The two are deadly at the top, while Rahul's trustworthiness makes him the skipper.
    All-rounders: Holder, Livingstone (vc), Krunal - While Holder and Krunal are nailing it with the ball, Livingstone has made a significant impact with the bat, making him Rahul's trusted deputy.
    Bowlers: Avesh, Rabada, Chahar - Chahar has been ruling with his leg-spins, while Avesh and Rabada are nailing it with their pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 29, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: PBKS wins due to a better squad

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
