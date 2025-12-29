Image Credit : Getty

India’s five‑match Test series in England marked Shubman Gill’s debut as captain following retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. England led 2‑1 heading into the final Test at The Oval. India posted 224 in their first innings, with England replying 247.

A second‑innings total of 396 set England a target of 374. At 301/3, England looked set, but Mohammed Siraj’s five wickets turned the tide. India bowled England out for 367, winning by just six runs — their narrowest Test victory by runs — to draw the series 2‑2.