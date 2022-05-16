Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC: Kuldeep Yadav wants Delhi not to repeat past mistakes

    First Published May 16, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals will be locking horns against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 on Monday. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has warned DC not to repeat its past mistakes.

    It will be a vital clash for both sides as Delhi Capitals (DC) locks horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Both the teams are in a close race for the playoffs, and a win for either side will make it the favourites to seal its berth. However, DC has been heavily inconsistent in IPL 2022, winning and losing every alternate game. In the meantime, DC's chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has warned his side not to repeat past mistakes.

    Speaking to DC before the match on Monday, Kuldeep mentioned, "This is a do-or-die situation for us. We have performed well in the tournament, but we have lost some close games. We have to make sure that we don't repeat the mistakes we have committed in the competition so far."

    "We have prepared well for our next match. We are considering the game as a knockout match for us. It will be important for us to get off to a good start, whether we bat or bowl first. It'll also be crucial for us to assess the conditions well," added Kuldeep.

    Kuldeep also lauded PBKS's prowess in IPL 2022. "Punjab Kings are a good side. There are a lot of good players in the team. They batted very well in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. There's no weak team in T20s. Anybody can put up a big score or take wickets on any day," he concluded.

