    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan completes 6,000 IPL runs; fans applaud

    Shikhar Dhawan is a veteran in the IPL and has completed his 6,000 runs in the tournament. On Monday, he led Punjab Kings to a competitive total against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings-Chennai Super Kings: Shikhar Dhawan completes 6000 IPL runs; fans applaud-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 9:52 PM IST

    Senior Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan displayed top batting form in Match 38 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, Dhawan played an unbeaten knock of 88. In the process, he also scored his 6,000th run in the tournament, as fans lauded him.

    As for Dhawan's knock in the match, his innings of 88 came off 59 deliveries. It included fours and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 149.15. While it happened to be his 46th IPL half-century, he also put on a 110-run stand for the second wicket with Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42), the highest in IPL 2022 against CSK.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - PBKS vs CSK (Match 38)

    It was also Dhawan's 200th IPL game, as he became the top scorer in the same. He also completed his 1,000 runs against CSK, thus becoming the highest run-scorer against an opponent in the tournament. He has been in fine form, scoring 302 runs in eight innings at an average of 43.14 and a strike rate of 132.45, including a couple of half-centuries, with this knock being his highest in IPL 2022.

    In IPL, Dhawan has amassed 6,085 in 199 innings at 34.97 and 126.90, including two tons, too, while his top score happens to be 106. Considering the game, PBKS was put to bat first, and thanks to Dhawan and Rajapaksa, it has posted a competitive total of 187/4.
    Brief scores: PBKS 187/4 (Dhawan- 88*, Rajapaksa- 42; Bravo- 2/42) vs CSK.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 9:52 PM IST
