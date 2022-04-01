Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Bumrah to Samson - "Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye"

    Mumbai Indians will be clashing against Rajasthan Royals in Match 9 of IPL 2022. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson shared relaxed banter during the practice session.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Jasprit Bumrah to Sanju Samson Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye-ayh
    It will be a tight clash between record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and fellow former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 9 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Saturday, the game will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Ahead of the same, MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah and RR skipper Sanju Samson were involved in a funny banter.

    On Friday, a video was posted by RR on its social media handles. During the practice session at the venue, Bumrah was seen discussing something with Samson regarding a bat. During that interaction, the former stated that no matter what, the sticker on the bat should have his name since he won a Test match. Samson proceeded with the bat into the practice as both shared a laugh.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    If you are wondering, Bumrah referred to the Lord's Test against England in 2021, when he was involved in an 89-run ninth-wicket partnership with seamer Mohammed Shami. Bumrah had scored 34 runs in the match, as India notched up a vital win to push the hosts onto the back foot. As a result of that win, India continues to lead in the five-Test series 2-1, while the final Test will be played in July.

    Earlier on Thursday, RR had shared another video of MI all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, shaking hands with RR Director of Operations Kumar Sangakkara. Also, RR fast bowling coach Lasith Malinga caught up with some of his old MI teammates during the practice session. Malinga remains MI's highest wicket-taker to date.

