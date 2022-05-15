IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Hooda's 59 in vain as Rajasthan denies Lucknow playoffs berth; netizens upset

Lucknow Super Giants lost to Rajasthan Royals by 24 runs in IPL 2022 on Sunday. Deepak Hooda's 59 was not enough to steer LSG to the playoffs, while netizens were left upset.

It was a challenging outing for the new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, LSG suffered a 24-run defeat. Although Deepak Hooda played a laudable knock of 59, it wasn't enough for LSG to seal its playoffs berth for now. Nonetheless, RR keeps itself in contention for the same, while the netizens were disappointed at LSG missing out on the chance.

Winning the toss, RR skipper Sanju Samson surprisingly opted to bat. While it started shakily, losing Jos Buttler (2) to pacer Avesh Khan in the third over of the powerplay, with 11 runs on the board, fellow opener Yashashvi Jaiswal (41) and Samson (32) added 64 runs for the second wicket. The latter fell to pacer Jason Holder in the eighth, followed by the former to off-spinner Ayush Badoni in the 12th, at 77.

Devdutt Padikkal (39) and Riyan Parag (19) put on 35 for the fourth wicket before the former fell to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 14th. He was followed by the latter, who was dismissed by the same man in the 18th, at 149. RR continued with decent partnerships throughout the innings, except for the closing stages, but managed to post an above-par total of 178/6.

For LSG, eight bowlers were used, with Bishnoi claiming a couple and Badoni being reasonably economic. In reply, LSG began on a disturbing note, losing three for 29 by the sixth over of the PP. However, Hooda (59) and Krunal Pandya (25) stabilised the LSG chase, contributing to a 65-run partnership for the fourth and keeping the side's chasing hopes alive.

In the 14th, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got rid of Krunal, while 22 runs later, Hooda was sent back by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 16th after slamming his seventh IPL half-century. Although it was down to 120/7 by the 17th, Marcus Stoinis (27) and Mohsin Khan (8) added 31 for the eighth wicket. As things came down to 34 off the final six deliveries, Stoinis was eventually sent back by pacer Prasidh Krishna, which sealed LSG's fate, as it lost by 24 runs. For RR, pacers Krishna, Trent Boult and Obed McCoy claimed a couple, while Boult was the most economical of all.

Brief scores: RR 178/6 (Jaiswal- 41, Samson- 32, Padikkal- 39; Bishnoi- 2/31) beat LSG 154/8 (Hooda- 59; Boult- 2/18) by 24 runs.