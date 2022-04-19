IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck; social media upset

Royal Challengers Bangalore is up against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Tuesday. RCB's Virat Kohli has fallen for a golden duck, as social media was upset by the same.

Match 31 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is off to a curious start. Being played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, RCB's Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. Naturally, social media was upset by it.

Kohli walked in after opener Anuj Rawat was dismissed for four to pacer Dushmantha Chameera in the fifth ball of the opening over. However, the next ball from the Sri Lankan happened to be a simple length ball, which tempted Kohli to go for it. However, as Kohli looked to play it to the off-side, it was somewhat wide, only to be beaten by the bounce and handed a comfortable catch to Deepak Hooda at the backward point.

LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs RCB (Match 31)

After Kohli's dismissal, the RCB fans in the stands were left stunned and shell-shocked, as it is a rare moment to see him being dismissed for a golden duck. It was only the fourth time in his IPL career that he has been dismissed for the same. Meanwhile, RCB is off to an uneasy start to the innings, losing a couple within the powerplay, with around 50 runs on the board.

Kohli has been in a decent form for RCB in IPL 2022. After stepping down from the leadership role after IPL 2021, he has seemingly gotten better with the bat, able to focus just on his batting, while his hard work this season seems to be bowing seeds. So far, Kohli has scored 119 runs in six innings at an average of 23.80 and a strike rate of 125.26. While he has a top score of 48, he is yet to slam a half-century or ton.