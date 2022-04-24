IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul slams 2nd season century; Twitter charmed

Lucknow Super Giants is up against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on Sunday. Meanwhile, LSG's KL Rahul has slammed his second season century, as fans were charmed by his knock.

Skipper cum opener KL Rahul was on top for new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), against former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI), in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, he slammed his fourth IPL century and the second of the season. Meanwhile, Twitter was charmed by his knock.

Rahul played a celestial knock of an unbeaten 103 off 62 deliveries, which included 12 fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 166.13. As a result, he is the joint third-highest ton-scorer in the tournament to date, while he is the second fastest to the fourth (93 innings) after Jos Buttler (73 innings). He is also the joint-most Indian centurion in Twenty20 (T20) cricket along with Rohit Sharma (6).

Also, Rahul has scored the most 50-plus scores against MI (8). Moreover, it was his third century against MI, as he has become the first batter to do so against a single side in the format. He is also the second lad after Virat Kohli to score twin tons against the same side in an IPL season, besides being the second Indian to achieve an IPL ton against MI after Yusuf Pathan.

As for the match, winning the toss, MI skipper Rohit invited LSG to bat. LSG has managed a par total of 168/6, thanks to Rahul's ton, while for MI, pacers Riley Meredith and Kieron Pollard claimed a couple each.

Brief scores: PBKS 168/6 (Rahul- 103; Pollard- 2/8) vs MI.