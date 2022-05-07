IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Social media slams Shivam Mavi after conceding five sixes in an over

Lucknow Super Giants is facing off against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, KKR pacer Shivam Mavi conceded five sixes in an over, as he got lambasted by fans on social media.

Match 53 is being played between new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Happening at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, KKR pacer Shivam Mavi was at the receiving end, getting smacked for five sixes in an over. As a result, he was roasted by fans on social media.

As LSG was asked to bat first by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer after winning the toss, it was in the 19th over when Mavi was hit for three consecutive sixes in the first three balls of the over by Marcus Stoinis. However, the Australian was dismissed in the fourth ball after being caught by Iyer. Nevertheless, new batter Jason Holder smashed him for a couple of more sixes in the remaining two balls, as it was 30 runs conceded by the uncapped Indian.

It turned out to be the most expensive over by a KKR bowler in the IPL to date. It was 29 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2018, while Mavi happened to be the bowler on that occasion too. In the meantime, LSG finished on a promising total of 176/7, thanks to opener Quinton de Kock's 50 and Deepak Hooda's 41, while the highest successful total chased on this ground in IPL 2022 happens to be 170 by fellow new side Gujarat Titans (GT) against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Brief scores: LSG 176/6 (de Kock- 50, Hooda- 41; Russell- 2/22) vs KKR.