Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Social media slams Shivam Mavi after conceding five sixes in an over

    Lucknow Super Giants is facing off against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, KKR pacer Shivam Mavi conceded five sixes in an over, as he got lambasted by fans on social media.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Social media slams Shivam Mavi after conceding five sixes in an over-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published May 7, 2022, 9:42 PM IST

    Match 53 is being played between new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Happening at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, KKR pacer Shivam Mavi was at the receiving end, getting smacked for five sixes in an over. As a result, he was roasted by fans on social media.

    As LSG was asked to bat first by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer after winning the toss, it was in the 19th over when Mavi was hit for three consecutive sixes in the first three balls of the over by Marcus Stoinis. However, the Australian was dismissed in the fourth ball after being caught by Iyer. Nevertheless, new batter Jason Holder smashed him for a couple of more sixes in the remaining two balls, as it was 30 runs conceded by the uncapped Indian.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs KKR (Match 53)

    It turned out to be the most expensive over by a KKR bowler in the IPL to date. It was 29 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2018, while Mavi happened to be the bowler on that occasion too. In the meantime, LSG finished on a promising total of 176/7, thanks to opener Quinton de Kock's 50 and Deepak Hooda's 41, while the highest successful total chased on this ground in IPL 2022 happens to be 170 by fellow new side Gujarat Titans (GT) against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
    Brief scores: LSG 176/6 (de Kock- 50, Hooda- 41; Russell- 2/22) vs KKR.

    Last Updated May 7, 2022, 9:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Twitter triumphed as Yashasvi Jaiswal powered-Rajasthan Royals trumps Punjab Kings-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Twitter triumphed as Yashasvi Jaiswal-powered Rajasthan trumps Punjab

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hardik Pandya upset with batters against Mumbai Indians as Gujarat Titans suffers twin straight losses-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Pandya upset with batters as Gujarat suffers twin straight losses

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR lucknow-kolkata Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR punjab-rajasthan Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2022: MI fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers GT

    Recent Stories

    Meet Vibhram the Made in India UAV helicopter built for the army

    Meet 'Vibhram', the 'Made in India' UAV helicopter built for army

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Twitter triumphed as Yashasvi Jaiswal powered-Rajasthan Royals trumps Punjab Kings-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Twitter triumphed as Yashasvi Jaiswal-powered Rajasthan trumps Punjab

    NEET PG 2022 examination doctors association seek government attention

    NEET PG 2022: 'Why is government ignoring demands of young doctors?'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Delhi Capitals: CSK has always been one of the teams to beat - DC assistant coach Pravin Amre-ayh

    IPL 2022: "CSK has always been one of the teams to beat" - DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

    Pakistans ex-prime minister Imran Khan compares himself to a donkey; watch viral video - gps

    Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan compares himself to a donkey; watch viral video

    Recent Videos

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon