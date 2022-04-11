IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara backs Ravichandran Ashwin for retiring out against LSG

It was a surprise moment in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Sunday. As former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) was up against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 20 of IPL 2022, the former's Ravichandran Ashwin declared himself out at 28, allowing power hotter Riyan Parag to come in. While it happened for the first time in IPL history, amidst mixed reactions, RR's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara backed Ashwin for doing so.

As South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen was sent ahead of Shimron Hetmyer, Ashwin and Parag, he could manage just four. While Ashwin scored 28, he was taking up too many balls to settle down, as he retired himself out to bring in Parag. Although the latter has been unstable with his form, he scored eight and struck a six.

Verdicting on Ashwin's retired out, Sangakkara said, "It was the right time to do that. Ashwin himself was asking from the field, and we had discussed just before what we would do. As the coach, I got one call wrong, not sending Riyan Parag ahead of Rassie van der Dussen and holding Rassie back so we couldn't get the full benefit of Riyan."

"But, how Ashwin handled that situation, walking in under pressure, he batted, supported the team, and finally sacrificed himself in terms of retiring himself out and then, backed it up with a magnificent bowling effort," added Sanga. He also praised pacer Kuldeep Sen for bowling to the fullest, allowing RR to restrict LSG as the latter fell short by three runs, needing 15 runs off the final six balls.

Sanga revealed that he did not have any conversation with Kuldeep before the final over, while skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and other RR players inspired him. "We had pretty simple plans in terms of bowling at the death. I want to say how impressed everyone, especially I am, with how Kuldeep Sen handled his first game; how he bowled, how he thinks. He bowled the hardest over under pressure and did an excellent job for us," he concluded.