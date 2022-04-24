Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic spend their life inside the bubble

    Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are currently on IPL 2022 duty with Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, check out how the couple spends their day inside the IPL bubble.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic spend their life inside the bubble-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is presently busy leading the new team Gujarat Titans (GT), in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya and GT have been doing well this season, as the side is currently atop the points table. Meanwhile, Pandya's Serbian Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, cheers her heart out for him and GT.

    However, have you ever wondered how the couple spends their day inside the IPL bubble? Well, we have the answer and glimpse of the same now. Natasa herself has shared the details as to how they go about inside the IPL bubble. She posted a video on her YouTube channel, which happens to be from Saturday, during GT's game against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

    In the video, she starts the day early, waking up before Pandya and her son Agastya, as she has her coffee and workouts at the team hotel's gym before having her protein shake and playing with Agastya. Then, Natasa shows herself doing make-up before the couple heads out of the hotel towards the stadium.

    As Natasa runs towards the hospitality box, she cheers GT during the match. As the video concluded after reaching the bubble again, the GT team members celebrated by cutting a cake through Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Lalit Yadav. Check out the full video below:

