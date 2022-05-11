IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya explains what made GT ruthless against LSG

Gujarat Titans hammered Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Tuesday to seal its playoffs berth. However, what made Hardik Pandya and co to be ruthless against KL Rahul and co?

It was a completely one-sided encounter between the two new teams Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, GT romped to a 62-run win over LSG. As GT became the first side to seal its berth in the playoffs, skipper Hardik Pandya has explained what made the side ruthless.

After the victory, Pandya stated, "Really, really proud of the boys. It is a great effort to qualify before the 14th game in this league. We just wanted to be ruthless today, and relax post game. To be honest, in the last game, we kind of thought that the game was over before it was over. We were always under pressure in all the other games that we won, and we felt that we'd finish off the last game with the kind of batting we had. That was learning we took."

"I always feel that if you lose a game like the one we lost in our last game, we win and lose games as a team. Yes, we did not do what we wanted to do. We messed it up, but we messed it up as a team. Our bowlers did everything that we asked of them, and we ticked all boxes today," added Pandya.

In the meantime, LSG captain KL Rahul lashed out at his batters for batting irresponsibly, especially for their poor shot selections. However, he was all-praise for their bowlers, having done a good job to restrict GT to a par total. "Sometimes you need a little bit of a reminder to keep turning up every game and keep trying to do our best," Rahul noted.