Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya explains what made GT ruthless against LSG

    Gujarat Titans hammered Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Tuesday to seal its playoffs berth. However, what made Hardik Pandya and co to be ruthless against KL Rahul and co?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Hardik Pandya explains what made GT ruthless against LSG-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published May 11, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    It was a completely one-sided encounter between the two new teams Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, GT romped to a 62-run win over LSG. As GT became the first side to seal its berth in the playoffs, skipper Hardik Pandya has explained what made the side ruthless.

    After the victory, Pandya stated, "Really, really proud of the boys. It is a great effort to qualify before the 14th game in this league. We just wanted to be ruthless today, and relax post game. To be honest, in the last game, we kind of thought that the game was over before it was over. We were always under pressure in all the other games that we won, and we felt that we'd finish off the last game with the kind of batting we had. That was learning we took."

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs GT (Match 57)

    "I always feel that if you lose a game like the one we lost in our last game, we win and lose games as a team. Yes, we did not do what we wanted to do. We messed it up, but we messed it up as a team. Our bowlers did everything that we asked of them, and we ticked all boxes today," added Pandya.

    In the meantime, LSG captain KL Rahul lashed out at his batters for batting irresponsibly, especially for their poor shot selections. However, he was all-praise for their bowlers, having done a good job to restrict GT to a par total. "Sometimes you need a little bit of a reminder to keep turning up every game and keep trying to do our best," Rahul noted.

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nepal bowler's Pushpa celebration irks ICC; says gone so far on social media-ayh

    Nepal bowler's 'Pushpa' celebration impresses ICC; says gone so far on social media

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Fans rejoice as Gujarat Titans decimate Lucknow Super Giants to seal playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Fans rejoice as Gujarat decimates Lucknow to seal playoffs berth

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs GT, Lucknow Super Giants-Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs battle intensifies

    Scooter stops club-level cricket match in England, video goes viral-ayh

    Scooter stops club-level cricket match in England, video goes viral

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been Delhi Capitals DC biggest challenge this season-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been DC's biggest challenge this season

    Recent Stories

    AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    Koffee With Karan 7 Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor to be a part of Karan Johar show drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to be a part of Karan Johar's show?

    Nepal bowler's Pushpa celebration irks ICC; says gone so far on social media-ayh

    Nepal bowler's 'Pushpa' celebration impresses ICC; says gone so far on social media

    South Cinema VS Bollywood These actors from South are more paid than Bollywood actors drb

    South Cinema VS Bollywood: These actors from South are more paid than Bollywood actors

    CGBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 results likely on May 12 - adt

    CGBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 results likely on May 12

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon