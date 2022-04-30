IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Fans inspirited as Virat Kohli slams 43rd IPL 50, aided by Rajat Patidar's 52

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore is playing Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has slammed his 43rd IPL half-century and the season's first, as fans have been thrilled.

Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is being played between new side Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli has headlined the game with his half-century. Consequently, his fans have been relieved by this knock of his.

It happens to be Kohli's 43rd IPL 50. It came off 45 deliveries, including six fours and a six, along with a strike rate of around 112.00. After scoring the same, it seemed like a relief for him more than delight, as he raised his bat in the air and looked at the heavens (more-or-less a century for him). Moreover, it is his first half-century of IPL 2022.

It is his first 50-plus score in his last 15 IPL innings, while his longest gap between two IPL 50s happens to be 18 innings between 2009 and 2010. Interestingly, it happens to be his 50th IPL 50 for RCB, as he becomes the first batter to hit the landmark for a Twenty20 (T20) side.

Kohli was also aided by young batter Rajat Patidar, who played a fine knock of 52 off 32 deliveries. He hit five fours and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 162.50. Meanwhile, RCB is off to a decent start as it approaches the 120-run mark, losing a couple of wickets, with Kohli still on the crease at the 15th over mark.