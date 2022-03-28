IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Shubman Gill takes a screamer to dismiss Evin Lewis; fans in awe

Match 4 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played between the two new sides, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. While LSG has been put to bat first, it is off to a shaky start. Moreover, GT's Shubman Gill took a stunning catch to dismiss LSG's Evin Lewis, as fans were startled.

It was the third ball of the fourth over from pacer Varun Aaron, as a short outside off ball was pulled by Lewis after rocking back. As the ball sailed high up into the night sky, Gill ran out 20 yards towards deep mid-wicket, keeping his eyes on the ball and taking the catch while keeping it in control as he rolled over on the floor to complete it. The catch was somewhat similar to Kapil Dev's in the 1983 World Cup final.

As for the match, GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and put LSG to bat. However, the latter has been off to a rocky start, losing four wickets within the powerplay. So far, seamer Mohammed Shami has been the star, claiming three wickets, while LSG is just past 60 after 11 overs.