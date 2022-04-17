IPL 2022, GT vs CSK, Match Prediction: Can Chennai continue its winning momentum against an in-form Gujarat?

On Sunday, the Gujarat Titans will be up against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. CSK will be aiming to continue its winning momentum, as here is the match preview and predicted winner.

Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will witness a high-voltage clash between new side Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. As CSK aims to continue with its newfound winning momentum against an in-form GT, we present the match preview and winner prediction.

Current form

GT is at the top, having won four of the five matches it has played, with only a loss, while its last match was a win against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 37 runs. As for CSK, it is placed ninth, with just a win from five matches and four losses, while its last game was a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

Considering GT, it is decent in its bowling department, which is its strength. Although its batting might look weak on paper, it possesses hitting power. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson will rule it.

On the other hand, CSK is bowling dominated, but it has been its weakness. Nevertheless, if the batting can be its strength to win matches, it won't mind Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, and MS Dhoni are the ones who could impact.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022, MI VS LSG - CENTURION KL RAHUL HANDS MUMBAI 6TH STRAIGHT DEFEAT, NETIZENS MAKE FUN

Injury concerns, weather and pitch report

While GT has no such injury concerns, CSK will miss pacer Deepak Chahar, ruled out for the season with a back injury. The Pune weather will be sultry, with an expected temperature of around 22-39 degrees and 30% humidity. At the same time, the track will somewhat favour the batters, whereas the possible dew factor would compel the sides to chase.

Probable XI

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.

CSK: Robin Uthappa (Wk), Rituraj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dubey, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mahish Teekshana and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

ALSO READ: BCCI begins hunt for IPL 2022 closing ceremony organiser

Fantasy XI

Batters: Gill (vc), Manohar, Miller, Dube, Uthappa - Gill and Uthappa will give an explosive start, along with Manohar at number three, while Miller and Dube will rule in the middle as finishers. Gill's current good form makes him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni - He is the only man in this department who is in a decent form.

All-rounders: Pandya (c), Jadeja - While Pandya dominates with the bat, Jadeja is decent across departments. Pandya's viscosity makes him the skipper.

Bowlers: Ferguson, Shami, Bravo - In an all-pace attack, we have the three pacers who have all been deadly in the same.

Match details

Date and day: April 17, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: CSK wins; toss could play a factor