IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Centurion KL Rahul hands Mumbai 6th straight defeat, netizens make fun

It was yet another timid outing by record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 26 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, MI suffered an 18-run defeat. As MI succumbed to its sixth successive loss, netizens made fun of MI, while centurion KL Rahul was the star for LSG.

Winning the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma invited LSG to bat. The openers Rahul (103*) and Quinton de Kock (24) put on 52 runs before the latter departed to pacer Fabian Allen in the sixth over of the powerplay. However, LSG hardly panicked, as Rahul and Manish Pandey (38) contributed 72 for the second wicket, while Rahul struck his half-century.

In the 14th, Pandey was knocked over by leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin. Nonetheless, Rahul and Marcus Stoinis (10) added 31 more before the latter fell to pacer Jaydev Unadkat in the 17th, at 155. But, the partnerships kept coming for LSG, frustrating the MI bowlers, with Rahul and Deepak Hooda (15) adding 43 for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed by Unadkat in the final over.

At this time, Rahul slammed his fourth IPL century and scripted some records, while LSG finished on a commanding total of 199/4. Unadkat claimed a couple for MI, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was relatively economical but without any wicket success. In reply, MI started shakily, losing three for 57 by the seventh over, maintaining the required run rate, thanks to Dewald Brevis (31).

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav (37) and Tilak Varma (26) added 64 for the fourth wicket before pacer Jason Holder cleaned up the latter in the 15th. The following over, at 127, Suryakumar was dismissed by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. However, wickets kept tumbling thereon, as no promising partnerships were built after that, with LSG winning by 18 runs. For LSG, pacer Avesh Khan claimed three, besides being the most economical one from the side.

Brief scores: LSG 199/4 (Rahul- 103*, Pandey- 38; Unadkat- 2/32) beats MI 181/9 (Brevis- 31, Suryakumar- 37; Avesh- 3/30) by 18 runs.