    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Hardik Pandya is leading Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, his son Agastya also tried his hands at batting. Guess which hand he bats with.

    Apr 21, 2022, 4:03 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has a great time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, leading new side Gujarat Titans (GT). But, it seems like his family is also having a great time in the tournament, especially his son Agastya. Recently, the toddler tried out his hands at his batting skills.

    In a video Pandya's Serbian Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic shared on her Instagram story, Agastya is seen batting with a blue plastic bat as a GT team member rolls up a bowl to him. While he leaves the first ball, judging it wide, he plays the second towards the mid-wicket, while the third ball is played straight, as everyone applauds his batting.

    Agastya was also seen celebrating after hitting the second shot, waving the bat to everyone. While all the members applauded, some referred to him as having scored his half-century. Meanwhile, Natasa captioned the video, "Always fun with my Agu." You can watch the video above.

    Later, Natasa shared a picture on her IG story of Agastya in the bed of the team hotel with Pandya, as the latter read him out stories from a book named '365 Moral Stories'. Pandya, too, shared the picture on his IG handle, while he captioned it, "Learning starts young and is a lifelong process 📚🥰☮️🧿".

