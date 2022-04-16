Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, DC vs RCB, Match Prediction: Delhi-Bangalore engage in heated encounter

    Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 on Saturday. Both teams are in decent form, as we are in for a thriller. Here is the match preview and predicted winner.

    It is expected to be a cagey clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The game will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Both teams have been in proper forms of late while we present the match preview, along with the predicted match-winner.

    Current form
    DC has played four matches in IPL 2022, winning and losing two apiece. Its last game happened to be an impressive 44-run win over former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). As for RCB, it has played five and has won three, besides losing a couple. Its previous match happened to be a 23-run defeat to four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    DC is a balanced side, while it can be considered a tide heavy in its bowling. But, it will be a tough side to beat, considering its talent across departments. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are game-changers.

    As for RCB, it is loaded with batters, while its bowling department does possess superstars to upset the opponent team. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will draw all the eyeballs.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    No side has any injury concerns. The two sides have played each other 28 times, with RB leading 17-10, while in 27 IPL meetings, RCB leads 16-10. In the 22 matches between the two in India, RCB has an authority of 14-7, while it would be their maiden meeting at Wankhede.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Mumbai weather will be scarcely sizzling, with temperatures between 27-32 degrees and 64% humidity. The pitch will assist the batters, but the bowlers will have a unique advantage too. Meanwhile, dew will force the teams to chase first, especially in the evening game.

    Probable XI
    DC:     Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed.
    RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Akash Deep.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Shaw, du Plessis, Kohli - Shaw and du Plessis will give a dynamic start, with Kohli blasting at number three.
    Wicketkeepers: Pant, Rawat, Karthik - All three men have nailed it with the bat and are must-haves here.
    All-rounder: Ahmed - He has been highly effective with his spin bowling, making him the top pick in this department.
    Bowlers: Khaleel, Kuldeep (c), Hasaranga (vc), Harshal - Kuldeep and Hasaranga have been magical with their spins this season, as their consistent impacts make them the skipper and deputy, respectively. The remaining duo has been positively uniform with their pace, making them no-brainers here.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 16, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: RCB wins, thanks to its batting depth

