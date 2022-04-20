IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: All-round Delhi crushes lacklustre Punjab; fans stunned

In what turned out to be one-sided domination, Delhi Capitals (DC) crushed Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, DC rode to a comfortable nine-wicket win, thanks to its all-round performance. As a result, fans from both sides were left stunned, especially at PBKS's no-show performance.

Winning the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant asked PBKS to bat. The openers Shikhar Dhawan (9) and skipper Mayank Agarwal (24) gave a decent start, putting on 33. However, as the latter fell to off-spinner Lalit Yadav in the fourth over of the powerplay, it became a nightmare for PBKS. It was down to 54/4 by the seventh, while Jitesh Sharma (32) and Shahrukh Khan (12) added 31 for the fifth before the latter was trapped leg-before by spinner Axar Patel in the 13th.

FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - DC vs PBKS (Match 32)

Thereon, there were hardly any partnerships, as PBKS was bundled out for 115 in the final ball, while Mayank fell in the 15th to pacer Khaleel Ahmed at 92, whereas he happened to be the highest scorer for the side. While it was the lowest total of the season, for DC, it was an all-round bowling effort, with four bowlers claiming a couple each, while Axar was laboriously economical. In reply, it turned out to be a walk in the park for DC.

Openers Prithvi Shaw (41) and David Warner (60*) gave DC a thumping start, putting on an 83-run stand before the former was dismissed by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in the seventh, while it was their fourth straight 50-plus stand in the competition. Also, it was the highest PP total this season and for DC in the IPL, while Dc also hit the most fours (14) in the PP in the tournament to date. Nevertheless, it hardly made a difference, as Warner and Sarfaraz Khan (12*) got the job done by the 11th over while the former slammed his 53rd IPL half-century.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, this nine-wicket win has vastly improved its net run rate, making it the best in IPL 2022, while it has climbed to the sixth spot. Furthermore, it was the best win in terms of balls to spare (57) while chasing a 100-plus target.

Brief scores: PBKS 115 (Jitesh- 32; Axar- 2/10) lost to DC 119/1 in 10.3 overs (Shaw- 41, Warner- 60*; Chahar- 1/21) by nine wickets.