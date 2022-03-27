IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Delhi steals a win away from Mumbai; Twitter unhappy with Bumrah

Match 2 of the IPL 2022 saw Delhi Capitals run away with a win against Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Twitter expressed its disappointment with Jasprit Bumrah.

It was disappointing for the record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI). However, it was a fine start by Delhi Capitals (DC), as it ran away with a four-wicket win against the side in Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Meanwhile, Twitter expressed its disappointment on pacer Jasprit Bumrah for producing an under-par performance.

Winning the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant opted to chase, as MI opener Rohit Sharma (41) and Ishan Kishan (81*) was off to a fine start, putting on 67 runs on the board before the former departed in the ninth over. As the latter hung on, he put on some stands, including 33 with Tilak Varma (22) and 37 with Tim David (12). During this course, Kishan scored his tenth IPL half-century, while it was his third 50-plus score in a row.

As MI posted a competitive total of 177/5, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was the star of DC bowling, claiming three vital wickets of Rohit, Anmolpreet Singh (3) and Kieron Pollard (8), besides being the most economical of all. In reply, DC started shakily, losing three by the fifth over of the powerplay.

However, opener Prithvi Shaw (38) and Lalit Yadav (48*) put on 40 for the fourth wicket to keep DC in the chase. While Shaw departed in the tenth, Yadav and Shardul Thakur (22) contributed 32 more before the latter fell in the 14th, at 104. Nevertheless, Yadav and Axar Patel (38*) became determined to see this chase through.

The pair attacked Bumrah in the final over to get the job done by four wickets within the 19th over. For MI, pacer Basil Thampi was the star with three wickets, while leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin (2/14) was the most economical, whereas Bumrah conceded 43 in 3.2 overs.

Brief scores: MI 177/5 (Rohit-41, Kishan- 81; Kuldeep- 3/18) lost to DC 179/6 in 18.2 overs (Shaw- 38, Yadav- 48*, Axar- 38; Thampi- 3/35) by four wickets.