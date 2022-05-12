IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Clinical Mumbai knocks Chennai out of playoffs race, mixed reactions on Twitter

In a highly unusual low-scoring encounter, record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) rattled four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 59 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Thursday, played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, MI managed to script a five-wicket win. As a result, CSK was knocked out of the playoffs race, becoming the second team to be ruled out. MI happens to be the only other team to have been knocked out so far, as the two most successful sides of the competition to date have been shown the door early in the tournament, making it the first time that the two have suffered such a fate. Meanwhile, Twitter grieved the occasion.

Winning the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl, as CSK was off to a messy start, losing half of its side for just 29 in the sixth over of the powerplay. Also, there was a drama in the opening four overs, as the DRS was not available due to a brief power cut in the venue, during which CSK lost three wickets, with a couple happening to be leg-before. After being down to 39/6 by the eight over, skipper MS Dhoni (36*) and Dwayne Bravo (12) added 39 for the seventh wicket, which turned out to be the highest partnership of the innings.

In the 13th, Bravo was dismissed by chinaman Kumar Kartikeya, while eventually, CSK was shot out for a paltry 97 by the 16th, which happened to be its second-lowest IPL total. As for MI, its bowlers were ruthless, especially the pacers, with Daniel Sams claiming three, while he and fellow speedster Jasprit Bumrah were heavily economical. However, in reply, MI did not have it easy.

MI was also off to a troubled start, losing four for just 33 by the fifth. Nonetheless, Tilak Varma (34) and Hrithik Shokeen (18) put on 48 for the fifth wicket, keeping MI firmly within the low-scoring chase. In the 13th, the latter was knocked over by off-spinner Moeen Ali, but to no avail, as an incoming Tim David (16) slammed a couple of sixes to get the job done in style, with 31 balls to spare. For CSK, Simarjeet Singh happened to be the most economical one.

Brief scores: CSK 97 in 16 overs (Dhoni- 36*; Sams- 3/16) lost to MI 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Varma- 34*; Moeen- 1/17) by five wickets.