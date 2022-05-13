Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming feels CSK was tide unlucky following temporary DRS glitch vs MI

    Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of IPL 2022 by Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Meanwhile, Stephen Fleming feels that the temporary DRS glitch made CSK slightly unlucky.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians: Stephen Fleming feels CSK was tide unlucky following temporary DRS glitch vs MI-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 13, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

    Four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings' (CSK's) stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has ended. It lost to record five-time former champion and an already-ousted Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Match 59 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. As a result, CSK is out of contention for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the game began on a controversial note when for the initial four overs of CSK batting first, there was no Decision Review System (DRS) available due to a temporary power cut in the stadium. On the same note, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has said that his side might have been just unlucky for the same.

    CSK was off to a rattling start, losing five wickets within the powerplay. When the DRS was unavailable in the initial four overs, CSK lost three wickets. At the same time, a couple of them happened to be leg-before calls, with one of them being a close call of opener Devon Conway (0), as he looked to refer it, only to his dismay that the DRS was unavailable at the time.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - CSK vs MI (Match 59)

    Speaking on the incident, Fleming commented, "It was a little bit unlucky that it happened at that time. We were a little disappointed, but that's still part of the game. It set off a chain of events not in our favour, but we should be better than that [bundled for 97]. It certainly wasn't a great start."

    In the meantime, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo that he was somewhat concerned about umpiring quality in IPL 2022. "Because there is now a problem getting all the quality foreign umpires from all over the world here, with the Covid situation and everything, you have to make do with a lot of local umpires. The DRS was down for 10 minutes, and disaster happened. It pains me when those kinds of decisions happen," he remarked.

