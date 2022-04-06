IPL 2022: Check out Mumbai Indians' new theme song, 'MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE'

Record five-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) has had a rough start to IPL 2022. It has played a couple of matches this season, having lost both. Meanwhile, it has launched its new theme song for the season, named 'MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE'.

The song features a few MI players, like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and some young debutants. The anthem is the continuation of the "Welcome, Khelenge Dil KholKe" campaign, along with the "One Dream", whose hoardings were placed across the city of Mumbai to promote the side.

"Mumbai Indians have always played with passion - Straight from the heart, driven by the motto - never give up. Also, one of our main pillars is the fans that we have across the globe. The anthem reflects the young and GenZ fans, who have continued to support and push us forward, every time we take to the field. Our style of cricket, brand values, and everything that we do resonates with their values, beliefs and inspires them, which is reflected in the growth of the MI Paltan army over the years," an MI spokesperson was quoted as saying by MI in a media release.

"IPL is cricketainment. It's cricket with huge doses of entertainment mixed in. And while we addressed the fulfilment of dreams of young aspiring cricketers in the last campaign, we wanted to have some fun this time around. The last film was for aspiring cricketers. This one, though, is for the fans. It's an all-out visual spectacle with a sing-along aspect. It's a chant for fans to express their love. We owed them something for their love. This is our way of giving them something they can truly own," added Ogilvy Managing Partner Anurag Agnihotri.