Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma

    Yuzvendra Chahal is ruling IPL 2022 for Rajasthan Royals with tremendous leg-spins. Meanwhile, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, is stylish while supporting RR from the stands.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 5:25 PM IST

    India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has turned out to be the best bowler in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. Playing for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), he has been the highest wicket-taker so far, possessing the Orange Cap. Meanwhile, his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, keeps cheering for him and RR stylishly from the stands.

    On Friday, RR played Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 34 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RR sailed to a 15-run win in a thrilling encounter, thanks to Jos Buttler's classy 116. Meanwhile, Chahal claimed 1/28, while Dhanashree, as usual, cheered for them from the stands and was vocal and emotional.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Dhanashree took to her Instagram handle to share her pictures from the Wankhede stands. She is seen wearing a pink tip with a strap, along with jeans, as he portrays a simple summer look. She clicks one of her looks in a selfie mode from inside her car, along with a sunglass. "We Halla Bol 💕", she captioned.

    Earlier, Dhanashree had shared her summer look, as she was seen wearing a one-piece sky blue dress in a boat on the waters in what happened to be a photo shoot. She looked incredibly stunning. However, her caption happened to be heartbreaking: "Never wound the heart that loves you so much. Never cause it endless pain. For wounded hearts are like the roses. Those who never bloom again. 💯"

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Delhi-Rajasthan: Here's what Rishabh Pant, Shane Watson, Kumar Sangakkara feel about the no-ball dissension-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Here's what Pant, Watson, Sangakkara feel about the no-ball dissension

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Delhi-Rajasthan: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Pravin Amre fined for conduct breach after no-ball dispute-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Pant, Thakur, Amre fined for conduct breach after no-ball dispute

    IPL 2022: Ban umpire Nitin Menon trends after no ball controversy mars RR's win over DC snt

    IPL 2022: Ban umpire Nitin Menon trends after no ball controversy mars RR's win over DC

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH Bangalore-Hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head likely fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad keep up with its winning momentum against Bangalore?

    Recent Stories

    football epl 'Quit Man United or die': The chilling threat sent to Harry Maguire in bomb scare snt

    'Quit Man United or die': The chilling threat sent to Harry Maguire in bomb scare

    Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring' RBA

    Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring'

    Explained Why PM Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu & Kashmir

    Explained: Why PM Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu & Kashmir

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks

    OMG! Malaika Arora's sexy Gucci silk shorts' price will blow your mind RBA

    Pictures: Malaika Arora's sexy Gucci silk shorts' price will blow your mind

    Recent Videos

    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon
    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Icon