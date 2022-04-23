IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal is ruling IPL 2022 for Rajasthan Royals with tremendous leg-spins. Meanwhile, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, is stylish while supporting RR from the stands.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has turned out to be the best bowler in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. Playing for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), he has been the highest wicket-taker so far, possessing the Orange Cap. Meanwhile, his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, keeps cheering for him and RR stylishly from the stands.

On Friday, RR played Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 34 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RR sailed to a 15-run win in a thrilling encounter, thanks to Jos Buttler's classy 116. Meanwhile, Chahal claimed 1/28, while Dhanashree, as usual, cheered for them from the stands and was vocal and emotional.

Dhanashree took to her Instagram handle to share her pictures from the Wankhede stands. She is seen wearing a pink tip with a strap, along with jeans, as he portrays a simple summer look. She clicks one of her looks in a selfie mode from inside her car, along with a sunglass. "We Halla Bol 💕", she captioned.

Earlier, Dhanashree had shared her summer look, as she was seen wearing a one-piece sky blue dress in a boat on the waters in what happened to be a photo shoot. She looked incredibly stunning. However, her caption happened to be heartbreaking: "Never wound the heart that loves you so much. Never cause it endless pain. For wounded hearts are like the roses. Those who never bloom again. 💯"