    India vs Sri Lanka: Sara Tendulkar giving standing ovation to Shubman Gill after scoring 92 goes viral

    In a heartwarming and viral moment during the India vs Sri Lanka cricket match, Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, extended a standing ovation to rising cricket star Shubman Gill after he delivered a stellar performance, scoring an impressive 92 runs.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, offered a standing ovation to the emerging cricket sensation Shubman Gill. Gill's remarkable performance, culminating in an impressive 92 runs, drew this heartfelt display of sportsmanship and admiration. This heartening incident has quickly become an internet sensation, highlighting the close-knit support and camaraderie within the Indian cricket community. Join us as we explore the intricacies of this moving moment and the enthusiastic responses it has elicited from devoted cricket fans and enthusiasts.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
